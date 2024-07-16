Shocking Moments: Lift Victim Recalls 48-Hour Ordeal at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College

Ravindran Nair recalls ordeal after getting stuck in lift. (ETV Bharat)

Thiruvananthapuram : Ravindran Nair, a native of Tirumala, experienced a shocking ordeal after being stuck in the lift of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College for 48 hours. Nair recounted to ETV Bharat that as time passed, the fear of death grew in his mind, leading him to document his experiences on a piece of paper.

"I came to the medical college on Saturday seeking treatment for back pain. I got stuck in the lift when I returned with the blood test report that I had taken days before. When the lift stopped working, the phone in my hand fell and broke. The charge on the phone was low. The elevator had some emergency numbers and an alarm switch. I pressed the alarm switch with both hands and then called the emergency service number. There was no response. I started lying on the floor of the elevator using the bag in my hand as a pillow," he said.

Nair further said that he got up whenever he heard a sound, but there was no use. "Meanwhile, the charge on the phone ran out. Later, it was not possible to know whether it was night or day. Finally, I heard a noise from the lower part of the lift. As soon as I heard the sound, I hit the elevator door hard and pressed the alarm switch again. Then the door opened. I shouted that there was someone. A man said not to be afraid and took me out of the lift. Then he returned. Even though I was weak, I told security what had happened. He also did not take this seriously," he said.

Then Nair saw some women near the OP counter. "I borrowed a mobile phone from someone there and called home. Two security personnel came and gave me hot water, providing some relief. Later, police officials and health department officials came to meet me. Even the minister came to meet me. The minister explained the legal steps taken regarding the incident. I recommended to the minister that there should be a control room system centred on the lifts," Nair added.

In a separate incident, another lift malfunction occurred in the capital's medical college. An emergency room doctor and a patient were trapped in an elevator. The incident took place on July 16 around 2 pm. The duo was on their way to get a CT scan from the emergency department when they got stuck in the lift.

The lift was down for ten minutes. The medical college police reached the spot after getting the information. After the problem was temporarily resolved, the hospital authorities brought them out. It is reported that there is no change in the health condition of either of them.