Kerala Ultraviolet Index Reaches Dangerous Levels, Faces Early Heatwave

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is experiencing an unusually early heatwave this year, with temperatures reaching alarming levels a month and a half earlier than usual.

The ultraviolet (UV) index has surged to dangerous levels, reaching 11 from Palakkad to the southeast of Kozhikode. This marks a significant concern, as UV levels between 8 and 10 are classified as orange alert by the India Meteorological Department. The UV index, which measures the intensity of ultraviolet radiation from the sun, is typically highest between 11 am and 3 pm. During this period, the risk of sunburn and other health complications rises significantly. The World Meteorological Organization has issued a warning, urging people to take necessary precautions to avoid exposure.

Dr Nita K Gopal, Director of the Meteorological Observatory, emphasized the health risks associated with prolonged UV exposure, including skin diseases, eye conditions, and other health issues. She recommended people to avoid direct sunlight during peak hours and take steps to protect themselves such as wearing hats, sunglasses, and loose cotton clothing. The State Disaster Management Authority has issued a series of safety guidelines. These include staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, avoiding alcohol and caffeinated beverages and eating fresh fruits and vegetables. Workers who are outdoors, especially construction and agricultural workers, are advised to adjust their schedules and ensure they take breaks in shaded areas.

Special care is also advised for vulnerable groups. Children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems should avoid direct sun exposure. Educational institutions have been instructed to ensure proper hydration and ventilation for students. Additionally, authorities are urging pet owners to prevent animals from being exposed to the sun, especially in parked vehicles.

As the heat intensifies, the risk of forest fires has also increased, particularly near forested areas and regions prone to waste accumulation. Authorities have called for heightened vigilance and fire safety measures in these areas. Residents and workers are advised to follow official warnings and take proactive steps to protect their health during this early onset of extreme heat. If symptoms of heat-related illness, such as sunburn, occur, medical attention should be sought immediately.