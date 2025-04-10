ETV Bharat / state

Kerala To Witness 'Zero Shadow Days' From April 11-23

A popular activity during 'Zero Shadow Days' is measuring Earth's circumference by comparing the shadow lengths in different locations by using simple geometry.

Kerala To Witness 'Zero Shadow Days' From April 11-23
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 10, 2025 at 4:09 PM IST

Kozhikode: Kerala is gearing up to witness a fascinating celestial event known as the 'Zero Shadow Day', when objects cast no shadow under direct sunlight. This rare phenomenon will occur across the state between April 11 and 23, with the event being first observed in Thiruvananthapuram and concluding in Kasaragod.

According to Prof R Jayakrishnan, director of the Skywatch Observatory, the phenomenon is scientifically referred to as 'Vertical Sun'. On these days, the sun will be exactly overhead at noon and vertical objects appear to cast no shadow. This occurs only twice a year for regions located between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn.

The event will begin in Thiruvananthapuram at 12:24 pm on April 11 and as the days progresses, the 'Zero Shadow' phenomenon will be visible further north across various districts, eventually reaching Kasaragod at 12:29 pm on April 22. Unlike southern India, places like Delhi (latitude 28.7°) will never experience this event, as the Sun never passes directly overhead there.

The phenomenon is a direct result of Earth's axial tilt and its revolution around the Sun. While such occurrences are globally recognised, minor variations exist based on geographical position. Interestingly, the North Pole remains a region where shadows persist throughout the year.

In Kerala, the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad, its youth wing, and science clubs in schools often conduct activities during these days. One popular activity includes measuring Earth's circumference by comparing the shadow length in different locations and using simple geometry. The Parishad’s online platform, LUCA, will also host various educational events during the 'Zero Shadow Days'.

'Zero Shadow Days' in Kerala in 2025

  • Thiruvananthapuram – April 11, 12:24 pm
  • Kollam – April 12, 12:25 pm
  • Pathanamthitta – April 13, 12:24 pm
  • Alappuzha – April 14, 12:25 pm
  • Kottayam – April 14, 12:25 pm
  • Idukki – April 15, 12:22 pm
  • Kochi – April 15, 12:25 pm
  • Thrissur – April 17, 12:25 pm
  • Palakkad – April 18, 12:23 pm
  • Malappuram – April 18, 12:25 pm
  • Kozhikode – April 19, 12:26 pm
  • Wayanad – April 20, 12:25 pm
  • Kannur – April 21, 12:27 pm
  • Kasaragod – April 22, 12:29 pm

Students, astronomy enthusiasts and curious citizens are encouraged to observe and participate in this unique solar event that turns science into a real-world experience.

