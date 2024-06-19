ETV Bharat / state

Kerala To Teach NCERT-Omitted 'Babri Masjid Demolition' In Schools

When NCERT had omitted portions on Gujarat riots and Mughal history from its social science textbooks, the Kerala government brought supplementary textbooks with these portions. This time too, the state has decided to teach Babri Masjid demolition, which has been omitted during NCERT revision.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has clarified that it will include sections on Babri Masjid demolition, which were deleted from the revised NCERT textbooks, in its Higher Secondary syllabus.

State education minister V Shivankutty said that the sections that were omitted in the NCERT revised textbooks will be taught to the students in Higher Secondary level. He said that the curriculum committee will examine the portions on Babri Masjid demolition and take the final call. The experts will consider whether to prepare new textbooks with these omitted portions or to publish a supplementary textbook, he said.

The term 'Babri Masjid' was replaced in the NCERT political science class 12 textbook by referring to it as a three-domed structure.

The revised textbooks will be issued to students from the next academic session. Prior to which, Kerala government will complete the revisions. Last year too, the state government took a stand on including topics namely Gujarat riots and Mughal history that were omitted by NCERT. At that time, a supplementary textbook was published with these portions in Kerala.

The state follows NCERT textbooks in its Higher Secondary classes for Science and Social Science subjects. For the rest of the subjects, state-owned SCERT prepares the textbooks.

The Higher Secondary textbooks have not been revised for the last 15 years in Kerala. Curriculum revision is due in the state and the education department is about to conduct a workshop for curriculum revision.

AIMIM Chief Owaisi Flays NCERT Over Textbook Revisions

