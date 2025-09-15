Kerala To Launch STHREE Cinics To Enhance Women's Healthcare Services
The clinics are part of a broader effort to expand specialised services for women and children through these centres, including screening camps and expert consultations.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Aimed at enhancing women's healthcare, the Kerala government is set to launch a special clinic for women in all 5,415 Janakeeya Aarogya Kendrams (People's Health Centres). Named "Strengthening Her to Empower Everyone (STHREE)," the initiative will offer accessible and comprehensive health services to women across the state.
Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the state-wide launch on September 16 at the Pallithura Janakeeya Aarogya Kendram in Thiruvananthapuram. A special health camp will be organised at the centre from 9 am as part of the launch.
Established during the current government's tenure, the Janakeeya Aarogya Kendrams serve as crucial pillars of public health, acting as neighbourhood hospitals for every 5,000 residents in both urban and rural areas. The STHREE clinics are part of a broader effort to expand specialised services for women and children through these centres, including screening camps and expert consultations.
Functioning of the STHREE Clinics
The STHREE clinics will operate every Tuesday, focusing on the early detection of common health issues such as anaemia, diabetes, hypertension, and various types of cancer. The campaign will also include targeted health screenings for women through local self-help groups (SHGs) and expert consultations at family health centres, accompanied by awareness programs. The minister has urged all women to take advantage of these wellness clinics.
Kerala Achieves Milestone In Treating Haemophilia
In a significant medical breakthrough, Kerala has become the first state in the country to administer Emicizumab prophylaxis treatment to a female haemophilic patient. The treatment was initiated on a 32-year-old woman from Thrissur under the careful supervision of a medical team at Thrissur Medical College, following a thorough evaluation and counselling.
The patient, who had a factor VIII level of less than 1%, was initially treated for Von Willebrand disease. Subsequent blood tests confirmed her condition as Haemophilia A. She had previously undergone a hysterectomy and oophorectomy due to severe bleeding and had suffered from persistent pain and joint deformities, from which she has now found relief.
The Emicizumab prophylaxis treatment is provided free of cost under the state government's Aashadhara scheme. Kerala was the first state to provide this life-changing drug to all haemophilia patients under 18, a move that has significantly reduced bleeding episodes and hospital visits. Over 500 patients in the state are currently benefiting from this innovative treatment.
George said this marks a major advancement in the state's haemophilia treatment landscape, stressing the transformative impact the new regimen has had on patients. Kerala was also the first state to develop a guideline for managing bleeding disorders in women in 2025. The government is also preparing a special program to be rolled out through the new STHREE clinics to facilitate the early detection and treatment of excessive bleeding in women.
Haemophilia is a rare inherited genetic disorder caused by a lack of clotting factors in the blood, leading to uncontrolled bleeding. It typically affects men due to a genetic defect on the X chromosome, with women usually being carriers. The disease is extremely rare in women.
Also Read: