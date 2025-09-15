ETV Bharat / state

Kerala To Launch STHREE Cinics To Enhance Women's Healthcare Services

Thiruvananthapuram: Aimed at enhancing women's healthcare, the Kerala government is set to launch a special clinic for women in all 5,415 Janakeeya Aarogya Kendrams (People's Health Centres). Named "Strengthening Her to Empower Everyone (STHREE)," the initiative will offer accessible and comprehensive health services to women across the state.

Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the state-wide launch on September 16 at the Pallithura Janakeeya Aarogya Kendram in Thiruvananthapuram. A special health camp will be organised at the centre from 9 am as part of the launch.

Established during the current government's tenure, the Janakeeya Aarogya Kendrams serve as crucial pillars of public health, acting as neighbourhood hospitals for every 5,000 residents in both urban and rural areas. The STHREE clinics are part of a broader effort to expand specialised services for women and children through these centres, including screening camps and expert consultations.

Functioning of the STHREE Clinics

The STHREE clinics will operate every Tuesday, focusing on the early detection of common health issues such as anaemia, diabetes, hypertension, and various types of cancer. The campaign will also include targeted health screenings for women through local self-help groups (SHGs) and expert consultations at family health centres, accompanied by awareness programs. The minister has urged all women to take advantage of these wellness clinics.

