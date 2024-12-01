Kerala To Achieve Zero New HIV Infection Goal Before 2030 Deadline: Health Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is set to achieve the ambitious goal of eliminating HIV infections well before the 2030 deadline set by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Health Minister Veena George said.

“Kerala is working to meet the 95-95-95 targets set by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) by 2025,” she said.

The targets aim for 95 per cent of people living with HIV to know their status, 95 per cent of diagnosed individuals to be put on antiretroviral therapy (ART), and 95 per cent of those receiving treatment to achieve viral suppression.

According to the latest official figures, Kerala has achieved the second and third targets, while the first target has been achieved by 76 per cent. The minister further said that efforts would be intensified to detect the infection of all those infected with HIV as the world is observing World AIDS Day on Sunday.

This day has been observed since 1988 to express solidarity with those infected with HIV and to ensure public participation in its prevention. The message of this year's World AIDS Day is “Take the right path.”

As per the latest estimates, 3.9 crore people are living with HIV worldwide. At least 13 lakh people were diagnosed with the infection in 2023 alone. In India, people living with HIV are 25.44 lakh, while 68,451 were diagnosed with the virus in 2023. In the last financial year, 1263 people were diagnosed with HIV in Kerala, which is a relatively low infection rate.

The HIV prevalence among adults in India is 0.20, while in Kerala it is 0.07. This is because the Health Department prioritises the treatment and care of HIV-positive people through 793 Jyothis Kendras (ICTCs) for counselling and testing.

There are 15 Ushas Kendras (ART) functioning in all the medical colleges of the state, Kannur and Kollam district hospitals, Mananthavady, Kasaragod, and Ernakulam general hospitals.

Ushas sub-centres also function in other major hospitals, such as Link ART centres. ART. Care Support Centres (CSC) are functioning in seven districts to provide necessary follow-up services to HIV-infected people who are registered and undergoing treatment in the centres. At least 23 Pulari Kendras are also functioning to provide free treatment for sexually transmitted diseases while 64 security projects are also being implemented in all districts for preventive measures.