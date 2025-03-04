ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Three Persons Killed In Car Accident

Kasaragod: Three persons were killed, and another was seriously injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a divider near the checkpoint and overturned in this northern Kerala district, police said here on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in Vamanjoor near Manjeshwar at around 10.45 pm on Monday, they added.

The victims have been identified as Kishan Kumar, Janardhanan, and Arun.