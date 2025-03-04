ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Three Persons Killed In Car Accident

The accident occurred in Vamanjoor near Manjeshwar at around 10.45 pm on Monday,

Kerala: Three Persons Killed In Car Accident
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 4, 2025, 1:41 PM IST

Kasaragod: Three persons were killed, and another was seriously injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a divider near the checkpoint and overturned in this northern Kerala district, police said here on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in Vamanjoor near Manjeshwar at around 10.45 pm on Monday, they added.

The victims have been identified as Kishan Kumar, Janardhanan, and Arun.

Rathan, a resident of Uppinangady, Karnataka, was seriously injured and has been shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru for treatment, police said.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital.

Kasaragod: Three persons were killed, and another was seriously injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a divider near the checkpoint and overturned in this northern Kerala district, police said here on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in Vamanjoor near Manjeshwar at around 10.45 pm on Monday, they added.

The victims have been identified as Kishan Kumar, Janardhanan, and Arun.

Rathan, a resident of Uppinangady, Karnataka, was seriously injured and has been shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru for treatment, police said.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KERALA ACCIDENTMANJESHWAR ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.