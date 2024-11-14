Kerala Ramps Up Cybersecurity: Workshop Empowers Officials to Safeguard Digital Future

Thiruvananthapuram: The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in partnership with the Kerala State IT Mission (KSITM), organised an intensive three-day cybersecurity workshop for the Kerala government's Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), Deputy CISOs, and technical officers.
Held from November 12-14, 2024, in Thiruvananthapuram, the workshop brought together over 100 participants from various state departments to address emerging cybersecurity needs.
Shri Sandip Kumar, IAS, Director of KSITM, inaugurated the workshop and stressed the essential role of cybersecurity in protecting Kerala’s digital infrastructure. He highlighted that as digital governance expands, cybersecurity and data privacy have become core mandates for the KSITM.
“Cybersecurity and data privacy are crucial for safeguarding government services and citizen-centric digital platforms across Kerala,” Shri Kumar stated, emphasising the need for state departments to bolster their cybersecurity preparedness.
He noted that the workshop reflected KSITM’s commitment to equipping CISOs with vital skills to counter evolving cyber threats.
Key Workshop Objectives
The workshop was designed with six primary objectives:
1. Raising Awareness: Participants were introduced to key cybersecurity challenges, emerging threats, and secure frameworks for e-governance.
2. Cyber Resilience Ecosystem: Discussions focused on building cyber resilience and examining the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in strengthening cybersecurity efforts.
3. Knowledge of Cyber Suraksha Kendra: Educating participants on the importance of Cyber Suraksha Kendra in safeguarding state-level e-governance systems.
4. In-Depth Data Protection Training: Several sessions covered the Data Protection Bill (DPDP Act 2023) and application and endpoint security practices.
5. Cyber Crisis Management Plans (CCMPs): Participants were trained on effective cyber crisis management to prepare them for handling potential incidents.
6. Identity and Access Management: Addressing critical challenges in securing digital systems within government departments.
Strengthening Cybersecurity Across State Governments: This workshop was part of NeGD’s State Capacity-Building Workshops initiative, which aims to enhance cybersecurity awareness and capacity among state governments.
By equipping officials with practical skills and knowledge, NeGD aligns with the Government of India’s mission to create a cyber-resilient public sector, supporting Digital India’s goal of securing the nation’s digital infrastructure.
The initiative strengthened Kerala’s cybersecurity efforts and contributed to a broader national push for a digitally secure India. Through this workshop, Kerala reaffirmed its dedication to advancing cybersecurity in a rapidly growing digital landscape, ensuring robust protection of its digital assets and e-governance services.
