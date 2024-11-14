ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Ramps Up Cybersecurity: Workshop Empowers Officials to Safeguard Digital Future

The workshop brought together over 100 participants from various state departments to address emerging cybersecurity needs. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in partnership with the Kerala State IT Mission (KSITM), organised an intensive three-day cybersecurity workshop for the Kerala government's Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), Deputy CISOs, and technical officers.

Held from November 12-14, 2024, in Thiruvananthapuram, the workshop brought together over 100 participants from various state departments to address emerging cybersecurity needs.

Shri Sandip Kumar, IAS, Director of KSITM, inaugurated the workshop and stressed the essential role of cybersecurity in protecting Kerala’s digital infrastructure. He highlighted that as digital governance expands, cybersecurity and data privacy have become core mandates for the KSITM.

“Cybersecurity and data privacy are crucial for safeguarding government services and citizen-centric digital platforms across Kerala,” Shri Kumar stated, emphasising the need for state departments to bolster their cybersecurity preparedness.

He noted that the workshop reflected KSITM’s commitment to equipping CISOs with vital skills to counter evolving cyber threats.

Key Workshop Objectives

The workshop was designed with six primary objectives:

1. Raising Awareness: Participants were introduced to key cybersecurity challenges, emerging threats, and secure frameworks for e-governance.