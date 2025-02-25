Kerala Bloodbath: Accused Youth Took Younger Brother For Meal Before Killing, Stole Ornaments From Mother; Chilling Details Emerge

Thiruvananthapuram: Mind-numbing details have emerged in the murder spree by a 23-year-old in a span of around 30 kilometres in Venjaramoodu near Thiruvananthapuram, killing five including his family members and girlfriend, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Afan's killing spree began on Monday afternoon with the murder attempt of his mother. He allegedly stole gold from his father’s mother and friend Farsana after their murder. His mother is still fighting for life at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

After tying his mother up, Afan travelled around 22 kilometres to Elichuzhi Puthanveedu in Pangodu, where he killed his father’s mother and stole her gold earrings. Authorities believe he then travelled to Venjaramoodu, likely attempting to sell the stolen jewellery. The police have confirmed that the earrings of his father's mother, Salma Beevi, were stolen, and there are indications that jewellery belonging to his mother, Shami, might also be missing.

Afan’s spree continued as he murdered his father’s brother, ex-serviceman Latheef (69), and his wife Shahida (59) in SL Puram, 10 kilometres away from Pangodu. After these murders, Afan reportedly brought his friend Farsana home and killed her as well.

At around 4 pm, Afan's younger brother an eighth standard student reached home after his exam. Afan killed his brother after he brought a 'Mandi' for him.

After committing cold-blooded murders, Afan took a bath, changed his clothes, and left for the Venjaramoodu police station in an auto-rickshaw around 6 pm. Police later found his bike near his house, with no petrol, raising suspicion about his actions. When authorities arrived at his house in Perumala, they found the gas cylinder opened, further complicating the investigation.

Initial investigations by the police suggested that financial difficulties might have been a key factor in the tragic murders. Afan’s father, Rahim, who lives in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, has been dealing with business-related financial struggles, which the police believe may have contributed to the boy's violent behaviour.

Afan is currently receiving treatment at the Medical College Hospital after reportedly ingesting rat poison. However, the police noted that he had not been cooperating with his treatment. Medical College officials confirmed that he has passed the critical stage, but further interrogation is still pending.