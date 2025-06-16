Kerala Temple Priest Arrested In Bengaluru For Attempted Rape, Blackmail

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have arrested a Kerala temple priest from Bengaluru on charges of attempting to rape and blackmail a woman under the pretext of performing religious rituals to remove witchcraft.

The accused, Arun T.A., a priest at the Peringottukkara temple of Kerala’s Thrissur district, was arrested on a complaint by a 38-year-old woman from Bengaluru, police said. Another accused, head priest Unni Damodaran, is currently absconding, they said.

According to the complaint, Arun allegedly told the woman that she was under the influence of witchcraft when she approached the temple seeking help with family issues following her husband’s death.

“Arun convinced her to perform a puja, collecting Rs 24,000 and her contact details. Later, he made repeated WhatsApp video calls to the woman after she returned to Bengaluru,” said an officer, citing the complaint. “He even demanded that she get naked as part of the ritual and warned of harm to her children if she refused. The accused allegedly recorded the video and later blackmailed her,” he said.

The woman, frightened by this, had gone to the temple he had mentioned last month. Arun and the head priest, who had performed puja with her, forcibly took her to the forest in a car, saying that there was a religious ritual. They then attempted to sexually harass her, the complaint states.

The victim, who returned to Bengaluru, was severely traumatised by the incident and later filed a complaint with the Bellandur police station. The police, who registered a case, have arrested Arun and launched a search for Unni.