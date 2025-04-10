ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Temple 'Caste Discrimination': Man Alleges Removal From 'Kazhakam' Post

Thrissur: An alleged incident of caste discrimination has surfaced in Kerala's Koodalmanikyam temple as a man who was recruited as 'Kazhakam' alleged that he faced bias by priests of the temple and finally removed from his job.

Meanwhile, the Devaswom Recruitment Board has issued an advice memo to KS Anurag, a native of Cherthala and a member of the Ezhava community, to fill the vacancy at the Koodalmanikyam Temple vacated by B.A. Balu, who resigned after alleging caste-based discrimination.

The appointment process was confirmed by Devaswom Recruitment Board chairman KB Mohandas. "The appointment will be taken forward," Mohandas said while addressing the recent controversy.

He added, "The temple administrator intervened on his own. The government had sought an explanation from the administrator. There is no need for a controversy at present."

The appointment has sparked new protests from sections of the temple community. Warrier Samajam State Treasurer Girish announced plans to legally challenge the appointment. “We will fight legally to maintain the status quo,” he stated, referring to concerns that those engaged in traditional Karaima (Kazahakam) work could lose their jobs as a result of the new hiring.