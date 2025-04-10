Kerala Temple 'Caste Discrimination': Man Alleges Removal From 'Kazhakam' Post

Thrissur: An alleged incident of caste discrimination has surfaced in Kerala's Koodalmanikyam temple as a man who was recruited as 'Kazhakam' alleged that he faced bias by priests of the temple and finally removed from his job.
Meanwhile, the Devaswom Recruitment Board has issued an advice memo to KS Anurag, a native of Cherthala and a member of the Ezhava community, to fill the vacancy at the Koodalmanikyam Temple vacated by B.A. Balu, who resigned after alleging caste-based discrimination.
The appointment process was confirmed by Devaswom Recruitment Board chairman KB Mohandas. "The appointment will be taken forward," Mohandas said while addressing the recent controversy.
He added, "The temple administrator intervened on his own. The government had sought an explanation from the administrator. There is no need for a controversy at present."
The appointment has sparked new protests from sections of the temple community. Warrier Samajam State Treasurer Girish announced plans to legally challenge the appointment. “We will fight legally to maintain the status quo,” he stated, referring to concerns that those engaged in traditional Karaima (Kazahakam) work could lose their jobs as a result of the new hiring.
What happened?
The Cochin Devaswom Board has decided to finalise the appointment before the annual temple festival, scheduled to begin on May 8. BA Balu, a native of Aryanad, had been selected for the kazhakam post after successfully clearing the Devaswom Recruitment Board examination.
'Kazhakam' refers to a designated group within the temple hierarchy tasked with preparing garlands and performing other ceremonial chores. However, since his appointment, chief priests reportedly refused to participate in temple rituals, opposing his inclusion due to his caste background. Balu claimed he was sidelined and reassigned to office duties as a result of the protests. “The thantris(priests) protested by not participating in the holy rituals in the temple,” he said in his complaint.
"I was removed from my post in Kazhakam and moved to an office role."Following sustained opposition, including a temple boycott by the 'thantris', Balu tendered his resignation to the Devaswom Board, leading to the latest development in the ongoing caste discrimination debate at the historic temple.