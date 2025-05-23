Kerala Steps Up Covid And Monsoon Disease Surveillance Amid Rising Cases

Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of rising Covid cases, Health Minister Veena George has directed district health centres to strengthen surveillance and ensure accurate reporting of cases during a meeting with district medical and surveillance officers.

So far, 273 Covid cases have been reported in the state in May. With the onset of the monsoon, there is a possibility of the spread of dengue fever, leptospirosis and waterborne diseases. The minister directed the district health centres to identify hotspots and ensure the availability of medicines to combat diseases.

Kottayam district has the highest number of cases, 82. Thiruvananthapuram is next with 72 cases. The number of Covid cases reported so far is 49 in Eramakulam, 30 in Pathanamthitta, and 26 in Thrissur. Self-defence is important for Covid prevention, she pointed out.

"Those with symptoms such as a cold, sore throat, cough, and shortness of breath should wear masks. Wearing masks in public places and on trips by the elderly, pregnant women and those with serious illnesses will help prevent the disease. Those who go to hospitals should wear masks. Health workers should also wear masks. Unnecessary hospital visits should be avoided. Washing hands with soap and using sanitisers frequently will help in immunity," she advised.

Cases started being reported in states, including Kerala, only after a large number of Covid cases were reported in Southeast Asian countries. The Health Department had also issued an advisory to be vigilant in this situation. Omicron JN1 variants LF7 and NB1.8 are currently spreading in Southeast Asian countries. Although these have a higher disease transmission capacity, they are less severe. Therefore, self-defence is important.

The Health Minister also directed to strengthen epidemic prevention activities along with Covid. Caution should be exercised against diseases such as cholera and hepatitis A. Veena George was directed to take action against those polluting drinking water and to strengthen awareness as per the Public Health Act. Those infected with Hepatitis A should strictly follow the instructions of health workers during the period of potential transmission of the disease.

"Since it is the rainy season, dengue fever, rabies and water-borne diseases are likely to increase, so be very careful. A micro plan should be prepared at the local body level, and field-level activities should be strengthened. Hot spots should be identified, and activities should be coordinated. It should be ensured that source destruction activities are carried out properly at the local body level. Availability of medicines should be ensured. Caution should also be taken against diarrhoeal diseases," she said.

