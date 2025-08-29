ETV Bharat / state

No Clarity On Additional Tariff; Kerala Spice Traders Halt Exports To US

Idukki: Although the import duty on raw spices has not been raised, spice traders in Kerala have temporarily suspended exports to the United States following uncertainty over additional duty on value-added products such as spice oils and extracts.

Cardamom and black pepper, the major spices cultivated in Idukki, are largely exported to the Gulf and European markets. However, by-products like oils extracted from pepper, ginger, and cardamom are primarily exported to the US. The new tariff policy, traders fear, could severely impact this segment, though the immediate prices of raw spices remain unaffected.

Industry sources warn that a prolonged suspension will hit oil extraction companies and exporters, while also creating a market crisis for farmers in Idukki, Wayanad, and other spice-growing regions. The policy may also affect exports of cash crops such as turmeric and coffee.

The US, after the UAE and Saudi Arabia, is among the largest buyers of Kerala’s spice extracts. Products like mint oil, clove extract, pepper, and ginger granules are shipped in bulk to the US, Vietnam, Canada, and the UK. Currently, India is the world’s third-largest exporter of ginger extracts, after China and Ireland.

“Spice oils and chillies are our major exports to the US. If the demand declines due to higher duty, it will directly affect farmers. The government should step in by waiving cess and extending procurement support,” Spices Board Chairperson Sangeetha Viswanathan told ETV Bharat. She also urged exporters to explore alternative markets.