Kerala Speaker Suspends Three Opposition MLAs Amid Sabarimala Gold Row

Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of repeated clashes between the ruling party and opposition for three days over the Sabarimala gold amulet row, the Kerala Legislative Assembly has suspended three opposition MLAs for the remainder of the current session. Congress legislators M Vincent, Roji M John and Saneesh Kumar Joseph are those who have been suspended.

The suspension came after a motion moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister MB Rajesh accused the trio of violating the special privileges of the Assembly and the Speaker, and of causing serious injury to the Chief Marshal. The motion was passed without opposition, as the suspended MLAs were absent during the proceedings. As a result, the three MLAs will not be able to participate in the final day of the 14th session of the 15th Assembly, scheduled for Friday.

The motion highlighted the continuous aggressive actions of the opposition, including the harassment of female staff and security personnel. Minister Rajesh noted that the Chief Marshal sustained serious injuries to his right hand during attacks by opposition members and requires surgery, as advised by doctors.

The motion further detailed repeated disruptions since the resumption of the Assembly on October 6, noting that the opposition consistently obstructed proceedings, violated Assembly decorum, and created a hostile environment. Despite a meeting convened by the Speaker to facilitate smooth proceedings, the opposition boycotted the session. Security personnel, including women, were reportedly manhandled and harassed.

Banners were displayed to obscure the Speaker's view, and the opposition shouted aggressive slogans targeting key officials and the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan. The members also attempted to forcefully approach the Speaker's dais and attacked security staff intervening to maintain order.

Following the motion, the Speaker called Rajesh to present the government's case at 1 pm. Responding to the suspension, Roji M John said there was no intention to withdraw protests on the Sabarimala gold issue. He also alleged that government supporters in 'Watch and Ward' uniforms provoked the opposition MLAs.

Meanwhile, Vincent told ETV Bharat that the opposition's behaviour was a reaction to aggressive treatment by security personnel. Both MLAs emphasised that they were confronting perceived threats rather than the Speaker personally.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph criticised the government, claiming that the Chief Marshal's injury was part of a political conspiracy orchestrated after the session was temporarily suspended. He warned that protests would continue both inside and outside the House.

This unrest marked the fourth consecutive day of disruption over the Sabarimala gold row. Multiple adjournments were observed, and the opposition eventually boycotted proceedings after refusing to cooperate with the instructions of the Speaker.

Earlier, opposition leader VD Satheeshan demanded an apology and retraction of the CM's controversial body-shaming remark, but Vijayan was absent from the session due to a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.