Kerala SHO, Two Policemen Booked For Robbery; Suspended

Wayanad: A robbery case has been registered against the Station House Officer (SHO) of Vythiri police station and two policemen for allegedly assaulting three youngsters and snatching Rs 3.37 lakh, suspected to be hawala money, in Wayanad district, police said on Sunday.

The accused officers—SHO Anil Kumar and Senior Civil Police Officers (SCPOs) Abdul Shukoor and Abdul Majeed—have been suspended pending investigation.

According to the FIR, the victims, identified as, Muhammad Jinas, Sinan Pandikkad and Sinan Cherooppa, all from Kondotty in Malappuram, were intercepted by the police team around 2.30 pm on September 15 at Vythiri. The officers allegedly seized Rs 3.37 lakh from them, forced them into a police vehicle and later assaulted them at a tea plantation.