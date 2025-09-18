ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Scientist Discovers New Deep Sea Fish Parasite In Japan

Kannur: A new species of deep-sea fish parasite has been discovered during a research expedition in the Bungo Channel, a strait that separates Japan's Kyushu and Shikoku islands. This breakthrough was announced by Dr P.T. Aneesh on Koodaali in Kerala’s Kannur district. The discovery was made while aboard the Toyoshio Maru, a research and training vessel from Hiroshima University.

"The study of fish parasites is a subject that requires a significant amount of time and effort. Through my research, I have realized that a single fish's body can host four or five categories of parasites, many still unknown. My main focus has been the Crustacea group, which includes shrimp, crabs and certain fish. These parasites are often separated from the catch before processing, and it is from such samples that much of my research is conducted," Dr Aneesh explained.

The newly identified parasite, a highly evolved copepod from the family Chondracanthidae, was found inside the mouth of the deep-sea fish Chlorophthalmus Albatrossis. In a tribute to the vessel that enabled the discovery, the species has been named Acanthochondria Omaruve. The discovery has been published in the latest issue of Planktons and Benthos Research, an international journal dedicated to the classification of marine organisms.

Fish parasitology is a vital scientific discipline with significant implications for aquaculture, human health, and ecosystem balance. It explores organisms living on or inside fish and plays a crucial role in safeguarding food security and monitoring environmental health.

Fish parasites are a primary cause of disease and mortality in farmed fish, leading to annual losses worth billions worldwide. By understanding the biology and behaviour of these parasites, researchers like Dr Aneesh help develop effective prevention, treatment, and management strategies, ensuring healthier fish stocks and more sustainable production.

Certain parasites, including tapeworms and roundworms, can infect humans who consume raw fish. The study of their life cycles and transmission methods is therefore critical for food safety and preventing zoonotic diseases, thereby protecting public health.