Kerala Schools Introduce 'Water Breaks' as Mercury Soars

Thiruvananthapuram: With the temperature increasing day by day in the state, the Kerala government has come up with an innovative idea. Water breaks be given to students like lunch breaks. The government is planning to implement a "water-bell" system in schools with the aim of ensuring that students drink enough water during summer to avoid dehydration.

In 2019, for the first time in the country, this system was started in some schools in Kerala, the office of the state Education Ministry said. Later, states like Karnataka and Telangana also implemented this policy. This will be taken into consideration and implemented in schools across the state from February 20

As part of this, students will be given a five-minute break to drink water at 10.30 am and 2.30 pm in schools, it said. It is explained that it helps prevent dehydration and other health problems in children.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) issued an alert indicating the above-normal maximum temperature in four districts Kannur, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Alappuzha on Saturday. The KSDMA advised the people of the areas to take adequate precautions to avoid sunstroke.

Climatic change is resulting in the unprecedented increase in temperatures in the state so it is necessary to make sure children consume sufficient water during school hours, the education department sources said.

