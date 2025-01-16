ETV Bharat / state

Kerala 'Samadhi' Case: Self-styled Spiritual Guru Gopan Swami's Body Exhumed On High Court Orders

The body was exhumed on the directions of the Kerala High Court amid a mystery around the self-styled godman's samadhi.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 5:08 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police on Thursday exhumed the body of the self-styled spiritual guru, Gopan Swami in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram following an order from the Kerala High Court, which rejected the plea by the deceased's family.

The body of the elderly man was exhumed from the tomb, where it was found in a sitting position in a concrete chamber and covered in ash and religious articles.

The process of exhuming the body commenced early this morning, with heavy police security deployed in the area. Authorities demolished the structure of the tomb as part of the procedure following directions by the High Court in this regard. The location of the 'Samadhi' was placed under strict police guard, and only law enforcement officers and authorized officials were allowed access.

Sub-Collector Alfred and other officials arrived at the site at 7:00 AM to oversee the operation. The police had also cordoned off the area, restricting the public from approaching the tomb. Once the necessary procedures were completed, the body was transported to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for a postmortem examination.

The decision to open the Samadhi came after the Kerala High Court ruled in favor of the exhumation. In response to the court’s verdict, Neyyattinkara Gopan Swami’s son, Rajasenan said that he would consult with Hindu organizations before making a final decision on the matter. He further stated that the family was honoring his father’s wishes in accordance with Hindu customs.

The postmortem at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital will shed further light on the condition of the body and any associated details.

Read more:

  1. Man Dies By Suicide After Killing Neighbour At Lodge In Kerala
  2. Man's Body Exhumed After Daughter Suspects Murder In Kawardha

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police on Thursday exhumed the body of the self-styled spiritual guru, Gopan Swami in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram following an order from the Kerala High Court, which rejected the plea by the deceased's family.

The body of the elderly man was exhumed from the tomb, where it was found in a sitting position in a concrete chamber and covered in ash and religious articles.

The process of exhuming the body commenced early this morning, with heavy police security deployed in the area. Authorities demolished the structure of the tomb as part of the procedure following directions by the High Court in this regard. The location of the 'Samadhi' was placed under strict police guard, and only law enforcement officers and authorized officials were allowed access.

Sub-Collector Alfred and other officials arrived at the site at 7:00 AM to oversee the operation. The police had also cordoned off the area, restricting the public from approaching the tomb. Once the necessary procedures were completed, the body was transported to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for a postmortem examination.

The decision to open the Samadhi came after the Kerala High Court ruled in favor of the exhumation. In response to the court’s verdict, Neyyattinkara Gopan Swami’s son, Rajasenan said that he would consult with Hindu organizations before making a final decision on the matter. He further stated that the family was honoring his father’s wishes in accordance with Hindu customs.

The postmortem at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital will shed further light on the condition of the body and any associated details.

Read more:

  1. Man Dies By Suicide After Killing Neighbour At Lodge In Kerala
  2. Man's Body Exhumed After Daughter Suspects Murder In Kawardha

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KERALA SAMADHI CASEKERALA GOPAN SWAMIKERALA SPIRITUAL GURU BODY EXHUMEDKERALA HIGH COURT GURU BODY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.