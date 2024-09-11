ETV Bharat / state

Kerala's Ruling LDF MLA PV Anvar Accuses ADGP And CM's Secretary Of Sabotaging Govt Interests

Malappuram (Kerala): The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) MLA PV Anvar escalated his criticism of the Kerala government on Wednesday, accusing ADGP (Law and Order) MR Ajithkumar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary P Sasi of acting against the government's interests.

Anvar, the MLA from Nilambur, claimed that a "criminal group" within the police force, led by Ajithkumar, had sabotaged investigations into various cases, including the burning of Swami Sandeepananda Giri's ashram. He alleged that Sasi, despite being aware of this, failed to inform the CM or the government.

The MLA also alleged that Sasi did not disclose to the government, party, or CM intelligence reports indicating Ajithkumar's meeting with an RSS leader and his alleged involvement in phone tapping of political leaders.