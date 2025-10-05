Kerala’s Rs 25 Crore Lottery Winner Still Unknown, Agent Celebrates Double Win
Kochi: Even a day after the results of the Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper lottery were announced, the identity of the winner of the Rs 25 crore first prize remains a mystery.
Though it has been confirmed that the winning ticket (TH 577825) was sold by MT Latheesh, a lottery agent from Nettoor in Ernakulam, the winner has yet to come forward. Sources suggest that the lucky person is someone residing in the Nettoor area.
The ticket was reportedly sold just a day before the draw, and Latheesh says he is unsure who purchased it. “It must be someone from the neighbourhood,” he speculated.
Double Luck for Latheesh
Latheesh, who switched from selling coconut oil to running a lottery agency, has now become the centre of attention across Kerala. Selling the ticket that won Rs 25 crore in the 2025 Thiruvonam Bumper (BR-92) has brought him immense joy, his second major success in just three months. A ticket purchased from the same agency had won a prize of Rs 1 crore three months ago.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, MT Latheesh said,“When I learned that the ticket I sold had won the first prize, I was shocked. Out of lakhs of tickets, being able to sell the winning one is pure luck. I thank God for this blessing”. Latheesh added that he never expected the ticket he sold to win such a massive prize, though he always sold every ticket with hope and positivity.
From Oil Business to Lottery Sales
Years ago, Latheesh ran a wholesale coconut oil business, producing and selling oil extracted from copra. When that business slowed down, he decided to look for a new opportunity, and two years ago, he entered the lottery trade.
Today, he continues to sell coconut oil in small quantities but focuses mainly on his lottery business, which has become his primary source of income.
Latheesh operates under the “Bhagavathi Lottery Agency.” He procured 800 tickets through this agency and 300 more from the Ernakulam office. Interestingly, the winning ticket was among those taken from the Bhagavathi Agency — the same agency from which a ticket he sold three months ago had won Rs 1 crore. That earlier success gave him even greater confidence.
The Mystery Winner
Latheesh believes the winner is likely someone from the Nettoor area. “I have no idea who bought the ticket. Some regular buyers purchase 10 or 20 tickets at once,” he explained.
“I’m 100% happy that the ticket I sold has won. It’s the buyer’s luck that brought me this double joy,” Latheesh said with a smile, adding that he intends to continue selling lotteries.
Selling a winning ticket is considered a huge achievement for agents. In the history of Kerala lotteries, several ordinary agents have had this honour. Agents who sell winning tickets receive a commission — usually a fixed percentage of the prize amount. In this case, the agent who sold the Rs 25 crore winning ticket will receive around Rs 3 crore as commission.
How Much Will the Winner Actually Get?
Despite the Rs 25 crore headline figure, the winner won’t receive the full amount. The lottery department clarified the deductions as follows:
- Agent Commission: 10% (Rs 2.5 crore) is paid to the agent, reducing the winner’s amount to Rs. 22.5 crore.
- Income Tax (TDS): 30% of Rs 22.5 crore (Rs 6.75 crore) will be deducted at source as income tax.
- Surcharge: Since the total income exceeds Rs 15 crore, a 37% surcharge on tax (approximately Rs 2.5 crore) will also be levied.
Pooja Bumper With First Prize Rs 12 Cr Lottery Draw on November 22
The Kerala Lottery Department has launched the next bumper lottery, the Pooja Bumper, with tickets unveiled by Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal. The launch took place on Saturday ahead of the Thiruvonam Bumper draw at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize for the Pooja Bumper lottery is Rs 12 crore.
The Pooja Bumper ticket is priced at ₹300, and a total of 3,32,130 prizes will be distributed. The main prize structure is as follows:
- Second Prize: Rs 1 crore per series
- Third Prize: Rs 5 lakh per series for 10 winners (2 prizes each)
- Fourth Prize: Rs 3 lakh per series for 5 series
- Fifth Prize: Rs 2 lakh per series for 5 series
The Pooja Bumper draw is scheduled to take place on November 22 at 2 PM.
