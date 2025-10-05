ETV Bharat / state

Kerala’s Rs 25 Crore Lottery Winner Still Unknown, Agent Celebrates Double Win

Kochi: Even a day after the results of the Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper lottery were announced, the identity of the winner of the Rs 25 crore first prize remains a mystery.

Though it has been confirmed that the winning ticket (TH 577825) was sold by MT Latheesh, a lottery agent from Nettoor in Ernakulam, the winner has yet to come forward. Sources suggest that the lucky person is someone residing in the Nettoor area.

The ticket was reportedly sold just a day before the draw, and Latheesh says he is unsure who purchased it. “It must be someone from the neighbourhood,” he speculated.

Double Luck for Latheesh

Latheesh, who switched from selling coconut oil to running a lottery agency, has now become the centre of attention across Kerala. Selling the ticket that won Rs 25 crore in the 2025 Thiruvonam Bumper (BR-92) has brought him immense joy, his second major success in just three months. A ticket purchased from the same agency had won a prize of Rs 1 crore three months ago.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, MT Latheesh said,“When I learned that the ticket I sold had won the first prize, I was shocked. Out of lakhs of tickets, being able to sell the winning one is pure luck. I thank God for this blessing”. Latheesh added that he never expected the ticket he sold to win such a massive prize, though he always sold every ticket with hope and positivity.

From Oil Business to Lottery Sales

Years ago, Latheesh ran a wholesale coconut oil business, producing and selling oil extracted from copra. When that business slowed down, he decided to look for a new opportunity, and two years ago, he entered the lottery trade.

Today, he continues to sell coconut oil in small quantities but focuses mainly on his lottery business, which has become his primary source of income.

Latheesh operates under the “Bhagavathi Lottery Agency.” He procured 800 tickets through this agency and 300 more from the Ernakulam office. Interestingly, the winning ticket was among those taken from the Bhagavathi Agency — the same agency from which a ticket he sold three months ago had won Rs 1 crore. That earlier success gave him even greater confidence.