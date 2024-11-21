ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Records 30% Drop In Antibiotic Usage, Health Minister Calls It A 'Major Breakthrough'

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has made impressive progress in combating Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), achieving a remarkable 20-30 per cent reduction in antibiotic usage. This milestone was announced by Health Minister Veena George at the state-level launch of an awareness campaign at Vattiyoorkavu Urban Primary Health Centre. According to her, Kerala's success can be attributed to the state's collective efforts to restrain the misuse and overuse of antibiotics through strict regulations, awareness campaigns, and innovative healthcare strategies.

“Unnecessary and unscientific use of antibiotics has been significantly reduced in the past year, which is a vital step in our crucial battle against AMR,” she said.

From Policy to Practice

A combination of effective policy measures and grassroots-level actions has driven this success. According to the health minister, the state has enforced stringent restrictions on the sale of antibiotics, without a prescription and launched a toll-free number to report violations of the rule. Widespread awareness campaigns have also been implemented at the grassroots level through door-to-door campaigns using Health and ASHA workers.

The Health Minister also personally participated in the campaign, visiting homes in Vattiyoorkavu alongside health workers to interact with the public directly. This also helped to improve the 'antibiotic literacy' in the state.

The state government also has plans to transform all hospitals into "antibiotic-smart hospitals." This initiative will hopefully highlight the importance of the rational use of antibiotics in healthcare facilities. Officials, including MLA V.K. Prashant and NHM State Mission Director Dr. Vinay Goyal, joined hands with health workers and community members to spread the message.