Kerala Raj Bhawan In Midst Of Bharatamba Controversy Again, Minister Walks Out Of Programme

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Raj Bhavan is once again in the centre of Bharatamba picture controversy.

Education Minister V Sivankutty walked out of an event in protest against Governor Rajendra Arlekar displaying the Bharatamba picture used by RSS at a programme organized by the Education Department at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The picture controversy erupted at the Bharat Scouts and Guides' state award certificate distribution ceremony scheduled at 11 am in the hall of Raj Bhavan. The Governor is the patron of the Scouts and Guides, which operates under the State Department of Public Education, and its President is the Education Minister.

After participating in the state-level inauguration ceremony of the Reading Week celebration, Sivankutty reached the Raj Bhavan around 20 minutes late. As soon as the minister reached the stage, a lamp was lit in front of the picture of Bharatamba there.

Later, the minister began his speech by saying that the Constitution is the backbone of the country and no other concept of nation is above it. The minister left the ceremony, saying that it would have been understandable if the picture of the Father of the Nation or the Prime Minister of India had been used for the ceremony instead of a picture of a political party, and that he was boycotting the ceremony in protest against the Governor's use of Raj Bhavan for his own political goals.

The minister later told the media that the Governor's action was pure ignorance. The minister said if the Governor continued to take such stance, the government would have to consider not inviting him to government programmes. Sivankutty said the children who attended the ceremony were of Kerala and he had gone to the ceremony to congratulate them.

The Raj Bhavan alleged that the minister leaving the ceremony was a violation of protocol. KPCC President Sunny Joseph and Minister P Rajeev also came out against the Governor's action.

A similar controversy had erupted during Environment Day celebrations organized by the Agriculture Department at Raj Bhavan on June 5. After an announcement on the minutes of the programme prepared by Raj Bhavan which stated that flowers would be offered to the picture of Bharatamba, Agriculture Minister P Prasad boycotted the ceremony.

Both the ruling and Opposition parties have been levelling allegations that Arlekar, who is also an RSS leader, is radicalising Raj Bhavan after he took over as Governor. The Governor's initiation of a series of lectures on Operation Sindoor at Raj Bhavan with the participation of Gurumurthy, a well-known RSS ideologue, also led to a controversial.