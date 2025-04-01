Portable Traffic Signals Introduced In Kozhikode's Malaparamba; A First In Kerala

Kozhikode: Traffic congestion has been a long-standing issue for commuters in Malaparamba, Kozhikode, where the ongoing six-lane expansion of the national highway and various diversions have worsened the situation. An innovative solution is found to ease this burden with at least 30 police personnel deployed daily.

In a first in Kerala, City Traffic Enforcement SI Manoj Babu has launched a portable traffic signal. The worsening congestion and the daily struggles of both commuters and traffic police prompted him to find this effective and sustainable solution.

His idea took shape from his experience in England, where he worked as a community officer in 2003 while on leave from the Kerala Police. During his time there, he witnessed the efficiency of portable traffic signals in managing congestion. Even after returning to India in 2014 and rejoining the traffic department, this idea remained with him.

Though he had envisioned implementing a similar system in Kerala, the unavailability of such technology in India posed a challenge. However, with traffic issues escalating in Kozhikode, he decided to move forward with his plan.

A Mumbai-based private company manufactured the portable traffic signal at his request. The system, designed to be mobile and flexible, is solar-powered, has a 24-hour battery backup, and can be relocated based on traffic conditions. The automated signal reduces the need for manual traffic regulation, making it a cost-effective and practical solution.

The system was installed at Malaparamba Junction, which has been experiencing severe congestion due to road construction-related diversions. Officials hope this new technology will help regulate traffic and reduce waiting time at junctions.

The need for an automated system was felt after the congestion worsened after the opening of the overpass on Wayanad Road and the rerouting of traffic from Ramanattukara-Vengalam Road onto the service roads on the western side of the national highway.

The KMC Construction Company, responsible for the highway expansion project from Ramanattukara to Vengalam, took the initiative to fund the installation of the portable signal. The company invested over ₹2 lakh to implement the system. Currently, it is being monitored for effectiveness, and if successful, the project may be expanded to other high-traffic areas in the state.

The introduction of the portable signal is expected to bring down traffic management costs significantly. At present, the state government spends around ₹8 lakh per month on hiring temporary personnel, many of whom are migrant workers from Bengal, to regulate traffic at construction zones across Kerala. The successful implementation of portable signals in multiple locations could reduce reliance on manual regulation and bring down expenses considerably.

With Kozhikode becoming the first district in Kerala to introduce this system, senior traffic enforcement officials are closely observing its impact. The Traffic Enforcement IG has shown keen interest in the project and is considering its expansion to other congested areas in the state. If the initiative proves effective in Malaparamba, it could pave the way for a new era in smart traffic management, easing congestion and reducing the burden on traffic police officers.