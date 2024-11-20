Kerala Police's Identification Bands To Trace Lost Children In Sabarimala

Pathanamthitta: To enhance the safety and security of children under 10 who come to Sabarimala, the Kerala Police introduced a special initiative where all children climbing the mountain from Pampa will be provided with an identification band to identify them if anyone strays from their group. The bands will feature details like the child's name and mobile number of the accompanying adult.
The initiative is aimed at ensuring child safety and will help contact their parents quickly so that the child can be safely reunited with their family. The identification bands also serve as a helpful tool for other devotees, who can assist in locating a lost child.
Sabarimala special officer K S Baiju emphasised the importance of not removing the band until the child has completed the pilgrimage and is back in the vehicle, ensuring robust safety throughout the journey.
Although the band system is aimed at children, sexagenarian devotees can also benefit from this system if necessary. The police tie the band to senior citizens from the police women's helpline near the headquarters of 'Pandalam Raja'.
The squads of the food safety department have started working to ensure the quality of food items sold and distributed in 'Sannidhanam', the worship complex.
In the inspection conducted by the food safety officer S Sangeeth, notices were issued to 10 establishments and 11 food samples were seized and sent for inspection. Food safety officers conducted inspections in hotels, commercial establishments, 'Aravana' plant and 'Annadanam'-- the prasadam and free food distribution arenas in the Sannidhanam.
To ensure the quality, hygiene and safety of food items, 40 people working in hotels in 'Sannidhanam' were trained by the food safety department on methods to maintain hygiene while cooking and how to handle food and other waste.
