Kerala Police Officer Beaten To Death In Kottayam; Assailant Arrested

The 44-year-old deceased police officer, Shyam Prasad is survived by his wife and three children; the assailant, 27-years-old Jibin George has been arrested.

The deceased police officer Shyam Prasad
The deceased police officer Shyam Prasad (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 3, 2025, 12:47 PM IST

Kottayam: A police officer was brutally beaten to death in Ettumanoor early Saturday. The deceased, identified as 44-year-old Shyam Prasad, a resident of Manjoor South Neendoor, was serving as the driver of the SHO at Kottayam West Police Station here in Kerala, police officials said.

The incident occurred near a bar hotel at Caritas Junction at around 1 a.m. Shyam Prasad was returning home after duty when he stopped at a roadside eatery for food. A dispute broke out between him and the accused 27-year-old Jibin George at the eatery, which escalated when Shyam started recording a video of the altercation. This reportedly provoked the assailant, leading to a violent attack. Jibin assaulted the cop and fled, however, was caught after a brief chase, Kerala Police said.

According to the police, Kumarakom SHO K.S. Shiji, who was on patrol duty, arrived at the scene. However, the officer had sustained severe injuries, including to his chest. He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital but succumbed to his injuries at around 2 a.m as per an official.

The accused, Jibin George, a resident of Perumpaikadu, has a criminal history with multiple cases against him. He was taken to the police station for questioning, and his arrest was formally recorded, police said.

Meanwhile, Ettumanoor Police has registered a case and an investigation has been initiated. The deceased cop is survived by his wife and three children.

