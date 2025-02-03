ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Police Officer Beaten To Death In Kottayam; Assailant Arrested

Kottayam: A police officer was brutally beaten to death in Ettumanoor early Saturday. The deceased, identified as 44-year-old Shyam Prasad, a resident of Manjoor South Neendoor, was serving as the driver of the SHO at Kottayam West Police Station here in Kerala, police officials said.

The incident occurred near a bar hotel at Caritas Junction at around 1 a.m. Shyam Prasad was returning home after duty when he stopped at a roadside eatery for food. A dispute broke out between him and the accused 27-year-old Jibin George at the eatery, which escalated when Shyam started recording a video of the altercation. This reportedly provoked the assailant, leading to a violent attack. Jibin assaulted the cop and fled, however, was caught after a brief chase, Kerala Police said.

According to the police, Kumarakom SHO K.S. Shiji, who was on patrol duty, arrived at the scene. However, the officer had sustained severe injuries, including to his chest. He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital but succumbed to his injuries at around 2 a.m as per an official.