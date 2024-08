ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Police Issues Notice To Google, Meta Over Apps, Ads Linked To Fake Lotteries

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala police have issued a notice to Google to remove apps from its Play Store that are selling fake lotteries online in the name of the lottery run by the state.

A similar notice was issued to Meta to remove advertisements of such fake lotteries from social media platforms Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram managed by it, the State Police Media Centre (SPMC) said in a release on Wednesday.

Police took action after cyber patrolling revealed that 60 fake lottery apps, 25 fake Facebook profiles and 20 websites are connected to the scam, the SPMC release said. It said that stringent legal action will be taken against those who are behind the fraud.

Giving details of the scam, the police said that fake advertisements in the name of 'Kerala Megamillion Lottery' and 'Kerala Summer Season Dhamaka' have been circulating on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram and Instagram for some time stating that lotteries run by the state government can be bought online.

People also get messages on their phones stating that the Kerala government has started an online lottery, and on spending Rs 40 rupees there is a chance to win up to Rs 12 crore, it said. When a person sends Rs 40 to the number mentioned in the message, they get a fake lottery ticket image on WhatsApp.