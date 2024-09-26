ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Police Issues Look Out Notice As Actor Siddique Continues To Be On The Run

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

The actor is on the run with his phone switched off since the Kerala High Court dismissed his plea for anticipatory bail on Tuesday.

Malayalam Actor Siddique - File Image (ETV Bharat)

Kochi (Kerala): The Special Investigation Team of the Kerala Police on Wednesday issued a look-out notice for prominent Malayalam film actor and former General Secretary of AMMA Siddique in a rape case filed by a female actor. The actor is on the run with his phone switched off since the Kerala High Court dismissed his plea for anticipatory bail on Tuesday.

To prevent Siddique from fleeing, police had issued lookout circulars at international airports. Stepping up efforts to trace the absconding actor, the Kerala Police issued a lookout notice for the actor, suspecting he may have fled the state. The notice has been circulated to all district police chiefs in Kerala and shared with police chiefs of other states.

Meanwhile, Siddique on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the Kerala High Court order rejecting his anticipatory bail. According to the information uploaded on the apex court's website, Siddique has filed a plea in the court. The Kerala High Court while rejecting the bail plea observed that the material placed on record prima facie showed that Siddique may be involved in the crime. Siddique is facing legal action based on a 2016 complaint filed by an actress, alleging she was raped by him at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram.

HEMA COMMITTEE

