Kerala Police Arrests Cyber Fraud Kingpin Rangan Bishnoi From Kolkata

Kochi: Rangan Bishnoi, the mastermind behind a series of cyber fraud cases across India was arrested by the Kerala Cyber Police on Monday. The Kochi unit of Cyber Police informed on Tuesday that Bishnoi was arrested from his hideout in Kolkata in the case of defrauding a woman of RS 4.5 crores.

Bishnoi will be brought to Kochi by air after being produced before the local magistrate's court, and the magistrate's court in Kochi will handle the further proceedings.

Earlier, two individuals from Malappuram were arrested in connection with the fraud, and it was discovered that they were part of the syndicate receiving commissions for the fraud. The investigation led the Kochi Police to Rangan Bishnoi, who is believed to be controlling the entire cyber fraud operation. The police believe that his arrest is crucial to unravelling the wider network of cyber frauds.

Who is Rangan Bishnoi?

Rangan Bishnoi is known as the mastermind behind some of the largest cyber frauds in India.He has significant influence in the political and administrative circles of Kolkata, making his capture a difficult task. The Kochi police reached him through a highly secretive operation.

Identifying his hideout in Kolkata played a key role in his capture. The police apprehended him early on the morning of Monday, December 23, 2024. It is reported that Bishnoi's criminal network operates in several states, including West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Additionally, he is believed to have connections with cyber fraud syndicates in China and Laos, according to the police.