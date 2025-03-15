ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Police Arrest Two More Members Of International Drug Trafficking Gang

Kozhikode: In a significant breakthrough, Kerala Police have arrested two foreign nationals part of an international drug trafficking syndicate from Punjab. Tanzanian nationals David Ntemi and Atka Haruna were apprehended by the Kunnamangalam Police from Punjab.

The arrests follow the earlier detention of Ibrahim and Abhinav, who were caught in possession of MDMA in Karanthur. An official said that during questioning, they revealed that their source of MDMA was located in Mysore, leading police to trace and arrest a drug distributor named Ajmal. The investigation into the two Tanzanian nationals was launched after further questioning of Ajmal.

Investigations have uncovered alarming financial transactions. Police revealed that in recent months, approximately Rs. 1 crore had been transferred from David Ntemi’s account to various other accounts, while Rs. 30 lakhs had been transferred from Atka Haruna’s account. Deputy Commissioner Arun K Pavithran has confirmed that the investigation into these transactions is ongoing.

For the past two weeks, the Kundamangalam police, under the leadership of Inspector S Kiran, focused their efforts on areas like Delhi and Punjab. The investigation has now expanded to include two students from Noida, where police have discovered several locations allegedly involved in the manufacturing of MDMA. Authorities are now investigating the possibility that the drug may be reaching Kerala from these centers.