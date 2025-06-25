Kerala: Police Arrest POCSO Accused Who Hid in Moozhiyar Forest For 6 Months

Pathanamthitta: Police on Wednesday arrested a tribal youth accused in a POCSO case who had been hiding in the Moozhiyar forest for the past six months.

The accused, identified as S. Sajith (29), a resident of the Seethathode-Saipinkuzhi Moozhiyar tribal colony, was apprehended following an intensive search operation. Perunad SHO G. Vishnu said that a special police team, formed on the orders of the District Police Chief, conducted an intense search operation deep in the forest over several days to capture him.

The investigation was carried out with the assistance of the Moozhiyar police. The sexual assault occurred between September 1 and 30 last year. The accused allegedly lured a 16-year-old girl with a promise of marriage, forcibly entered her home, and sexually assaulted her. He then raped her two more times.

After the incident came to light, a medical team examined the girl at her residence. Suspecting pregnancy, she was taken to the Perunad Community Health Centre for further tests, which confirmed her pregnancy. The District Child Welfare Committee intervened and informed the police.

On January 29 this year, Perunad police recorded the victim’s detailed statement. The next day, she was shifted to the Kozhencherry One-Stop Centre and later taken to the Kozhencherry District Hospital for medical examination and evidence collection. A detailed report was submitted to the Child Welfare Committee.

The girl’s blood sample was collected at Kottayam Medical College Hospital and sent to the police forensic lab for DNA profiling. Despite continuous combing operations, police initially failed to locate the accused, who had a deep knowledge of the forest terrain and managed to evade capture for months.

The special investigation team, with the help of Muzhiyar police, conducted several searches in the forest. A lookout notice was also issued for the accused. The team, led by Perunad SHO G Vishnu and Muzhiyar SHO Udayakumar, searched for the accused in the forest and camped there.

On Tuesday, the police had attempted to capture him, but the accused, along with an associate, noticed their presence and escaped. However, after relentless efforts, the police took him into custody from Moozhiyar yesterday evening. He was medically examined at the Ranni Taluk Hospital before being produced in court. The investigation was supervised by Ranni DYSP R. Jayaraj.