Kerala Police and Cyber Expert Sent To Pune In Search Of Missing Soldier Vishnu

Kozhikode: A Kerala Police team, including a cyber expert, has been sent to Pune in search of missing Malayali soldier Vishnu, who has been unaccounted for since December 18. Vishnu originally hails from Kozhikode, was working in Pune and had called his mother the previous day at around 2:15 pm to inform her that he was in Kannur.

Later that evening, when she attempted to call him again, his phone was switched off. On the other hand, while Vishnu called his mother earlier, a check on his mobile data revealed that his last tower location was in Lonavala, Pune, not Kannur. This crucial information prompted the investigation team to travel to Pune.

Concerned, the relatives of Vishnu, the son of Suresh from Kandamkulangara, Kozhikode, have filed a missing person complaint with the Elathur Police. The four-member investigation team, led by Elathur Sub-Inspector (SI), has been working in coordination with the Maharashtra Police.