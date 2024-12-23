ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Police and Cyber Expert Sent To Pune In Search Of Missing Soldier Vishnu

The investigation revealed that Rs 15,000 was withdrawn from the missing soldier's ATM card, which turned into a mystery to the case.

Kerala Police, Cyber Expert Dispatch To Pune In Quest Of Missing Kozhikode Soldier
Soldier Vishnu Missing (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 34 minutes ago

Kozhikode: A Kerala Police team, including a cyber expert, has been sent to Pune in search of missing Malayali soldier Vishnu, who has been unaccounted for since December 18. Vishnu originally hails from Kozhikode, was working in Pune and had called his mother the previous day at around 2:15 pm to inform her that he was in Kannur.

Later that evening, when she attempted to call him again, his phone was switched off. On the other hand, while Vishnu called his mother earlier, a check on his mobile data revealed that his last tower location was in Lonavala, Pune, not Kannur. This crucial information prompted the investigation team to travel to Pune.

Concerned, the relatives of Vishnu, the son of Suresh from Kandamkulangara, Kozhikode, have filed a missing person complaint with the Elathur Police. The four-member investigation team, led by Elathur Sub-Inspector (SI), has been working in coordination with the Maharashtra Police.

The investigation has also revealed that Rs 15,000 was withdrawn from Vishnu's ATM card, adding another layer of mystery to the case. The authorities suspect that Vishnu may have gone missing while on his way home.

At present, the Kerala Police intensified their search with the investigation team working closely with local authorities in Pune to track down Vishnu's whereabouts.

Read More

  1. CRPF jawan goes missing, family members suspect Maoist hand; appeal Naxals for his safe release
  2. Army Soildier, BSF Jawan Die By Suicide Within 24 Hours In Bikaner

Kozhikode: A Kerala Police team, including a cyber expert, has been sent to Pune in search of missing Malayali soldier Vishnu, who has been unaccounted for since December 18. Vishnu originally hails from Kozhikode, was working in Pune and had called his mother the previous day at around 2:15 pm to inform her that he was in Kannur.

Later that evening, when she attempted to call him again, his phone was switched off. On the other hand, while Vishnu called his mother earlier, a check on his mobile data revealed that his last tower location was in Lonavala, Pune, not Kannur. This crucial information prompted the investigation team to travel to Pune.

Concerned, the relatives of Vishnu, the son of Suresh from Kandamkulangara, Kozhikode, have filed a missing person complaint with the Elathur Police. The four-member investigation team, led by Elathur Sub-Inspector (SI), has been working in coordination with the Maharashtra Police.

The investigation has also revealed that Rs 15,000 was withdrawn from Vishnu's ATM card, adding another layer of mystery to the case. The authorities suspect that Vishnu may have gone missing while on his way home.

At present, the Kerala Police intensified their search with the investigation team working closely with local authorities in Pune to track down Vishnu's whereabouts.

Read More

  1. CRPF jawan goes missing, family members suspect Maoist hand; appeal Naxals for his safe release
  2. Army Soildier, BSF Jawan Die By Suicide Within 24 Hours In Bikaner

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ELATHURMALAYALI SOLDIER VISHNU MISSINGKOZHIKODE SOLDIER MISSING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.