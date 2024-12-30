ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Organisers Booked For ‘Safety Lapse’ After MLA Uma Thomas Critically Injured At Dance Event

Ernakulam: A day after Congress MLA Uma Thomas got seriously injured after falling from the stage during a dance event, Kerala Police on Monday booked the organisers of the event for “safety lapses” even as an inquiry was ordered into the incident. A case in this regard has been registered at Palarivattom Police Station.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening during the inauguration of a Bharatanatyam program organised by actress Divya Unni to set a Guinness World Record with 12,000 dancers on stage. The MLA Uma fell off the VIP gallery and suffered severe head and spinal injuries and continues to be critical.

Police said the Thrissur-based event management company and the contractors who set up the stage have been booked for safety lapses as they allegedly ignored necessary safety measures.

The initial probe by Fire Force Kerala revealed that the organisers of the dance program made a serious mistake as the necessary barricades were not installed on the stage for safety. It also indicates that placing more chairs than the stage's capacity is the main reason for the accident.