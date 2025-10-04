ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Onam Bumper Offering Rs 25 Crore Draw Today; Check Timing And Prizes

Thiruvananthapuram: The draw for Kerala’s Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery will be held today (on Saturday) at 2 pm at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, officiated by Finance Minister KN Balagopal. The draw, originally scheduled for September 27, was postponed due to heavy rains and demands from agents and sellers following the reduction in the GST rate.

A total of 75 lakh Thiruvonam Bumper tickets were printed and sold this year. Palakkad topped the sales chart with 14,07,100 tickets, followed by Thrissur (9,37,400) and Thiruvananthapuram (8,75,900). Palakkad sold over five lakh more tickets than Thrissur.

Last year, the first prize of Rs 25 crore went to Althaf, a native of Karnataka's Pandavapura. He had purchased the winning ticket (TG 434222) from the NGR Lottery Shop in Wayanad's Sultan Bathery.

How to Check Lottery Results?