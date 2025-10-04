Kerala Onam Bumper Offering Rs 25 Crore Draw Today; Check Timing And Prizes
Scheduled for September 27, the draw was postponed due to heavy rains and demands from agents and sellers following the reduction in the GST rate.
Published : October 4, 2025 at 12:40 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The draw for Kerala’s Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery will be held today (on Saturday) at 2 pm at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, officiated by Finance Minister KN Balagopal. The draw, originally scheduled for September 27, was postponed due to heavy rains and demands from agents and sellers following the reduction in the GST rate.
A total of 75 lakh Thiruvonam Bumper tickets were printed and sold this year. Palakkad topped the sales chart with 14,07,100 tickets, followed by Thrissur (9,37,400) and Thiruvananthapuram (8,75,900). Palakkad sold over five lakh more tickets than Thrissur.
Last year, the first prize of Rs 25 crore went to Althaf, a native of Karnataka's Pandavapura. He had purchased the winning ticket (TG 434222) from the NGR Lottery Shop in Wayanad's Sultan Bathery.
How to Check Lottery Results?
Winners can view live results on the official website — www.keralalotteries.com. Winning tickets must be submitted within 30 days of the draw.
Prize Structure
- 1st Prize: Rs 25 crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs 5 crore
- 3rd Prize: Rs 1 crore per series (10 series in total)
- 4th Prize: Rs 1 lakh each for the last five digits (90 winners)
- 5th Prize: Rs 5,000 each for the last four digits (72,000 winners; 80 draws)
- 6th Prize: Rs 3,000 each for the last four digits (48,600 winners; 54 draws)
- 7th Prize: Rs 2,000 each for the last four digits (66,600 winners; 74 draws)
- 8th Prize: Rs 1,000 each for the last four digits (2,10,600 winners; 234 draws)
- Consolation Prize: Rs 5 lakh each for 9 winners
What the Winner Actually Gets?
The Kerala Lottery Department clarified that the winner does not receive the full Rs 25 crore amount, as deductions include agent commission, income tax, and surcharge. The agent commission will be 10% of the first prize, which translates to Rs 2.5 crore. An income tax (TDS) of 30% applies to winnings above Rs 10 lakh. In this case, Rs 6.75 crore will be deducted as TDS. Since the income exceeds Rs 15 crore, a 37% surcharge applies on the tax amount, which adds roughly Rs 2.5 crore more in deductions.
