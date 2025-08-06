Kerala Nuns' Arrest Row: 4-Member Chhattisgarh Congress Delegation Meets Tribal Girls In Narayanpur

Narayanpur: Amid political slugfest over the arrest of two Catholic nuns from Kerala in Chhattisgarh on conversion and human-trafficking charges, a four-member delegation of the Congress on Tuesday met the families of tribal girls, who were intercepted by the Bajrang Dal along with the nuns.

The nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis along with another person Sukaman Mandavi were arrested by the police at Durg railway station on July 25 on a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary. In his complaint, the Bajrang Dal member accused the nuns of forcibly converting three girls from Narayanpur and trafficking them. The complainant alleged that two nuns from Kerala were luring the girls and taking them to Agra, where they were to be converted.

On Tuesday, a four-member team of Congress reached Orchha where they met the tribal girls and their families to hear their grievances in the case. The team included Bastar MLA Lakheshwar Baghel, Bhanupratappur MLA Savitri Manoj Mandavi, former state president and former minister Mohan Markam and former Narayanpur MLA Chandan Kashyap.

Four-Member Chhattisgarh Congress Delegation Meets Tribal Girls In Narayanpur (ETV Bharat)

After the meeting, the team held a presser where they accused the Bajrang Dal of harassing the tribal girls.

Bhanupratappur MLA Savitri Mandavi said, "Our tribal daughters were forcibly stopped, molested and mentally harassed by Bajrang Dal workers. This is a direct attack on the dignity of the tribal society."

Four-Member Chhattisgarh Congress Delegation Meets Tribal Girls In Narayanpur (ETV Bharat)

Former minister Mohan Markam said that the entire Chhattisgarh was “ashamed of the arrest of tribal daughters and nuns”. The allegation of alleged conversion and human trafficking is baseless and false, Markam said.

“Young men and women in Chhattisgarh are moving to other states due to lack of employment. The government has failed to provide employment in the state. Bajrang Dal and social workers have pushed and beaten the tribal girls who were going in search of employment and have also behaved indecently with them,” he added.

Chhattisgarh Congress delegation addresses presser in Narayanpur (ETV Bharat)

Other members of the team also accused Bajrang Dal and social worker Jyoti Sharma of harassing the girls and spreading false propaganda in the name of forced religious conversion. The team termed the policy of the state government as “biased” and said that the statements of the accusers were given priority instead of the victims.

The Chhattisgarh Congress demanded an impartial investigation of the entire episode while demanding strict legal action against Bajrang Dal and other alleged culprits.