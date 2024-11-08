Kerala Native Palamu SP Performs Chhath Puja With IPS Husband, DIG From Karnataka Carries Daura

Palamu: Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishma Rameshan, a Kerala native celebrated Chhath along with her husband, who hails from Bihar, at Amanat river ghat here.

Deputy Inspector Genreal of Police YS Rameshan, a native of Karnataka and his wife also accompanied the couple to the ghat. The DIG carried a Daura on his head.

The Chhath festival is predominantly celebrated in Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. But the SP and DIG performed the rituals with great devotion in Palamu.

The four-day festival concluded on Friday after offering the Arghya to Lord Surya or Sun God. The SP had kept a fast and went to the ghat, where she offered the Arghya and worshipped Chhati Maiya. Her husband, ACB SP Anjani Anjan, also accompanied her during the puja.

As part of the ceremonies, Rishma observed fast, took a holy dip, offered Arghya to Sun God and worshipped the rising sun at the Chhath Ghat of the Amanat river.

The Palamu SP started celebrating Chhath Puja after marrying IPS Anjani Anjan from Bihar and being transferred from Kerala cadre to Jharkhand. She is observing Chhath for the third consecutive year but this is for the first time that she is performing the rituals in Palamu. Last year, she performed Chhath Puja in Latehar as Anjan was the SP there.

Meanwhile, Chhath Puja was completed peacefully in Palamu amid several levels of arrangements that were undertaken by the district administration. Thousands of devotees observed fast and gathered on the banks of rivers namely Sone, Koel, Amanat and Auranga in Palamu to offer prayers to Lord Surya. Traffic restrictions were imposed on the National Highway and State Highway in Palamu for the festival and surveillance on the railway tracks was also intensified.