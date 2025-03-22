ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Mother Of Minor Girls Remanded To Judicial Custody In 'Sexual Assault' Case

Kochi: A local court on Saturday remanded the mother of two minor girls—who were sexually assaulted by her live-in partner—to judicial custody in the case, police said. The woman was taken into custody on Friday and produced before the Perumbavoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court near here, which remanded her to judicial custody, police added.

Police detained her following statements from her daughters—indicating her involvement in the crime. She failed to report the abuse despite being aware of it, police said.

38-year-old Dhanesh, a resident of Ayyampuzha near here, was arrested on Thursday. According to the police, the accused allegedly molested the girls, aged 12 and 10, for approximately three years. The surviving girls are currently under the care of the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

According to CWC sources, they are receiving initial counselling and are gradually recovering from their mental trauma. Meanwhile, police said they will approach the court to seek custody of Dhanesh, who is currently in judicial custody, for further investigation.