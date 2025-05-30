Kerala Monsoon Fury: Death Toll Rises To 31, 8 Districts On Red Alert

Thiruvananthapuram: The Southwest Monsoon continues its relentless onslaught on Kerala. On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red Alert for eight districts in the state, signalling the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall. These districts are Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kannur, and Kasaragod. An Orange Alert has been declared for the remaining six districts.

Escalating Fatalities and Widespread Damage

The death toll from the intense rain across the state has now reached 31. Seven fatalities were reported today alone.

Annakkutty Chacko (80) died in Thirumaramadi, Ernakulam, after a tree fell. K.J. James (65) drowned in a waterlogged area in Punnapra, Alappuzha. Antony, a fisherman, died in Vizhinjam after his boat capsized. Babu from Puthanparampil, Parathode, Idukki, drowned after falling into a stream. Joby V.J. (36) and Arun Sam (37) from Panamchikkadu Kolladu Parakkalakkadavu, Kottayam, drowned while fishing. Sadiq (39), a resident of Karippodi, Palakkunnu, Kasaragod, died after slipping into a swollen stream.

Extensive damage to agriculture and homes has also been reported:

Palakkad: 48 houses damaged.

Thrissur: 8 houses destroyed.

Idukki: 62 houses damaged, 162 people moved to relief camps.

Kottayam: 21 houses destroyed, 246 people relocated.

Ernakulam: 182 houses damaged due to uprooted trees.

Alappuzha: Low-lying areas of Kuttanad submerged, 21 houses damaged, 115 people moved to camps.

Pathanamthitta: Agricultural losses estimated at approximately ₹2 crore, 126 houses damaged.

Kannur: Landslide on the Kottiyoor-Palchuram road.

Kozhikode: A whirlwind caused damage to houses and crops in the Chakkittapara region.

Kasaragod: Around 300 families relocated, Kakkad River overflowing. The road near Kooriyad on the national highway has become more hazardous.

Low-lying areas in various districts are submerged, and many houses have been inundated. Water levels in rivers have risen to dangerous levels. Rivers like Manimala, Meenachil, Muvattupuzha, Pamba, Achenkovil, Korapuzha, and Kabani have seen increased water levels, prompting warnings to those living along their banks.

Transportation Disruptions and Other Issues

Heavy rainfall has led to widespread tree falls, disrupting traffic in many areas. Power supply is also affected. Train services on the Ernakulam-Thiruvananthapuram route have been halted. Several trains, including the Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode Jan Shatabdi Express, are running late.

Warnings and Ongoing Rescue Efforts

The Central Meteorological Department has maintained Red Alerts for eight districts and Orange Alerts for six, indicating that extremely heavy rainfall is likely to continue in the coming hours. Night travel restrictions have been imposed in hilly areas, and tourist centres remain closed.

A strict warning has been issued to fishermen not to venture into the sea. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has cautioned about high waves and coastal erosion along the Kerala coast. A Red Alert for high waves has been declared for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts.

Educational institutions in Kottayam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts have declared a holiday today. Educational institutions in Kuttanad Taluk are also closed. One unit each of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in Idukki, Malappuram, Kasaragod, and Thrissur districts.

The Chief Minister announced that approximately 1,200 people have been relocated to 59 relief camps across the state. He urged residents in flood and landslide-prone areas to move to safer locations or relief camps. The IMD currently estimates that the intensity of the rain is likely to decrease in most districts by Saturday (May 31). Nevertheless, the public is urged to remain vigilant and adhere to official advisories.

