Kerala: Heavy Rains Disrupt Life In Central And Northern Districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Incessant monsoon rains continued to wreak havoc in Kerala on Monday, disrupting normal life, including road and rail traffic. Central and northern districts bore the brunt of the rainfall, witnessing rising water levels in rivers and other water bodies. Schools and colleges in 11 districts of the state are closed.

An 80-year-old woman named Pathummabi died in Manaladi, Mannarkad, in Palakkad after her house collapsed due to the rains. Several houses are reported to have collapsed in the district.

Pathummabi died in Manaladi, Mannarkad (ETV Bharat)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Kerala stated, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall or extremely heavy rainfall" is likely over Kerala during the next 3 days. In its latest bulletin, the IMD warned, "Heavy (7-11cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12-20cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur & Palakkad on June 16 and in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur & Kasaragod on June 17.

Several residents were forced to evacuate to relief camps in districts, including Kannur and Kasaragod, as floodwater entered their homes. In Kannur, people were seen wading through knee-deep water to reach safer places since Sunday evening. "Children and elderly people were already shifted to relatives' houses. We are now moving to a relief camp opened nearby," a resident said.

He lamented that frequent waterlogging following rains has made their lives miserable, preventing children from attending school and adults from going to work. In the Kakkad area of Kannur, an arterial road was completely submerged, bringing traffic to a standstill. Commuters, unaware of the situation, struggled to push their two-wheelers through knee-deep water on the road.

Rivers are reportedly overflowing due to heavy rains in the state. Flood warnings have been issued for various rivers given the dangerous rise in water levels. Moozhiyar in Pathanamthitta, Kallarkutty Ittayar in Idukki district, Lower Periyar and dams of hydroelectric projects are on red alert.

The Kallarkutty dam currently has more than 96.72 percent of its storage capacity. Lower Periyar also has about 95.2 percent of its storage capacity. Water is currently being released from Kallarkutty at a rate of 130 cubic meters per second. Lower Periyar is also releasing water at a rate of 289.78 cubic meters per second. An orange alert has been issued for the Ponmudi Dam in Idukki district.

Orange alerts have also been issued for Neyyar in Thiruvananthapuram district, Meenkara and Mangalam dams in Palakkad district, which are under the water authority. The water level in Neyyar is more than 93 percent of its storage capacity. The other two dams have crossed 80 percent of their storage capacity.

In Kasaragod, major rivers, including Thejaswini Puzha, are in spate, prompting authorities to issue warnings against venturing into water bodies. At least 10 families were moved to relief camps in the Vellarikund area in the district, authorities said. In the southern district of Pathanamthitta, a man sustained injuries after a tree uprooted by heavy rains and gusty winds fell on his house in Malayalapuzha on Sunday evening.

Heavy rainfall caused significant delays in rail traffic across the state. According to authorities, several trains, including the Venad and Malabar Expresses and passenger trains, were running behind schedule. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon remained active over Kerala, bringing widespread rainfall across the state and Lakshadweep.

'Extremely heavy rainfall' of 21 cm was recorded in Thennala (Malappuram district), while Vadakara in Kozhikode received 18 cm, and multiple locations in Kasaragod and Kannur reported 15–16 cm.

A total of 127 stations reported rainfall, with one location experiencing 'extremely heavy rain', 19 with 'very heavy rain', and 33 reporting 'heavy rainfall', it said. Gusty winds were also reported, peaking at 80 kmph in Idukki, followed by 61 kmph in Kottayam and Wayanad. Moderate rainfall and gusty wind speed reaching 50 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts in the coming hours, IMD added. (With PTI Inputs)