Kerala: Missing Woman Found Buried, Friend Confesses To Crime

Kochi: A woman from Karunagappally missing since November 6, was found murdered and buried in Ambalappuzha suspected to be by her friend, police said. The police have taken Jayachandran, a resident of Karoor and a known associate of the victim, Jayalakshmi into custody for questioning. The Karunagappally Police is currently conducting searches in Karoor and Ambalappuzha.

According to police sources, the two had initially met at Thottampally Harbor and maintained a friendship that involved financial dealings. Jayachandran, a father of two, allegedly murdered Jayalakshmi, a divorcee with two children, on the night of November 7, reportedly driven by suspicions about her relationship with another person.

The case gained momentum when relatives filed a missing person report on November 13, a week after Jayalakshmi's disappearance. The breakthrough came when investigators discovered that Jayachandran had attempted to mislead the investigation by disposing of the victim's mobile phone on a KSRTC bus. The device was later recovered at Ernakulam Central Station after being handed over by a vigilant bus conductor.

"The suspect's attempts to cover his tracks actually led us to him," said a senior police official involved in the investigation. "Through careful analysis of tower locations and call records, we were able to establish Jayachandran's involvement in the crime."

Police teams are currently conducting extensive searches across Karoor and Ambalappuzha under the leadership of Karunagappally police. The case has shocked the local community, highlighting the dark undercurrent of interpersonal relationships gone wrong.

The investigation continues as authorities work to gather additional evidence and establish the complete sequence of events leading to the murder. Jayachandran remains in police custody as the legal proceedings move forward.