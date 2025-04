Kerala Minister Urges People Of Munambam To Realise 'Divisive Tactics' Of BJP

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Minister for Minority Welfare and Waqf V Abdurahiman on Saturday accused the BJP of attempting to create communal division between Muslims and Christians in Munambam in Ernakulam district and urged people to realise the saffron party's "divisive tactics".

In Cherai and Munambam villages in Ernakulam district, residents have alleged that the Waqf Board is illegally asserting ownership over their lands and properties, despite having registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.

The minister said whatever decision has come from the Centre in connection with the recent passage of Waqf Bill, it would not affect the state Waqf Board. "The BJP has carried out an intense effort in Munambam to make Christians and Muslims clash each other and to make them enemies there," he told the media here.

The minister also wanted the local people there to realise the deliberate attempt by the saffron party to create division in the society. The new Waqf Bill and the consequent decisions by the Centre would not impact the places of worships, khabaristhans (graveyards) and madrassas of the minority communities. "The LDF government in the state can completely protect the interests of minorities," Abdurahiman said.

The state minister's reaction came a day after 50 persons embroiled in land disputes in Munambam had joined the BJP in the presence of the party's state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other NDA leaders.

They took the party membership when the NDA leaders, led by Chandrasekhar, visited Munambam residents on Friday and assured them that the BJP-led alliance would support them until they secure their revenue rights.