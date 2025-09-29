ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Minister Says Probe Progressing Into MSC Elsa 3 Shipwreck Incident

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian on Monday said that the police investigation into the recent sinking of the Liberian flagged ship, MSC Elsa 3, off the state coast is progressing under the supervision of coastal IG and DIG.

Cherian said the Fort Kochi Coastal police had registered the crime case on June 11 with its owners, master and crew, who handled the ship, as accused. He was replying to a Calling Attention motion moved by MLA Antony Raju in the Assembly on the recent shipwreck incident off the state coast and the steps taken by the government related to this.

The minister said a crime case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the sinking off MSC Elsa 3 and the subsequent falling off the cargo into the sea. "The investigation is progressing under the cstal IG and DIG," he said.

He also detailed various measures taken by the government for the impact assessment and to alleviate fears of local people over the dangerous cargo in the containers which fell into the sea following the shipwreck. He said in the initial phase, the government had given priority for the rehabilitation measures and for steps to ensure the protection of the environment and marine ecosystem.