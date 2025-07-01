Kerala Medical Colleges In Crisis With Shortage Of Equipment, Funds And Staff

Kozhikode: Medical colleges across Kerala are in a state of severe crisis, affecting thousands who depend on them. The issue came to light with Dr. Harris Chirakkal, the head of the urology department at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, speaking about delays in surgery due to a lack of equipment. Following this, similar issues have surfaced at Kozhikode and Pariyaram Medical Colleges. In fact, there are 196 patients awaiting heart surgery at Kozhikode Medical College alone. The colleges are also experiencing a shortage of critical equipment such as stents, valves, pacemakers, balloons, and catheter wires in both the cardiology and interventional radiology departments. Additionally, drug companies have halted supplies as unpaid bills have crossed ₹65 crore.

Frustrated Department Heads

Reluctant to publicly voice their concerns, senior doctors and department heads at Kozhikode Medical College told ETV Bharat that they believe that raising issues wouldn't lead to solutions. Some have gone to the extent of resigning from their positions, overwhelmed by the worsening conditions. The neurosurgery department has even seen several doctors opt for voluntary retirement. The orthopaedics unit is reportedly non-functional, despite a spike in accident cases that necessitate urgent care, with the systemic issues impeding emergency surgeries.

Over ₹65 Crore In Unpaid Dues

Representatives from the All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association informed ETV Bharat that the Kozhikode Medical College owes over ₹65 crore in medicine supply bills, pending for the past eight months. This has resulted in pharmacies affiliated with the Hospital Development Society receiving only limited stock, mostly basic medications like paracetamol. This, in turn, is forcing the patients to buy essential but expensive drugs from other private sources. Owing to the mounting unpaid invoices, suppliers have reportedly slashed deliveries by half, impacting the patients.

"We initially supplied equipment without prompt payment as we believed we were saving lives and trusting the hospital would clear dues promptly. But when the financial burden became unsustainable, we had to stop," an employee from Indian Surgical Medical explained. Currently, drug suppliers are owed over ₹65 crore, while equipment providers await around ₹30 crore in payments.

With monthly outstanding bills amounting to around ₹3 crore, unpaid dues have surpassed ₹100 crore statewide.

The payments that were to be passed under the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Yojana have been pending for 18 months, and those under the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) scheme are delayed by 11 months.

The state working committee of the equipment distributors organisation is expected to hold a meeting on July 10, regarding stent distribution, on whether to continue the supply or halt it till the dues are paid.

Bureaucratic Interference Worsening the Situation

According to Dr. Shankar Mahadevan, president of the Kozhikode branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the growing bureaucratic interference is crippling major institutions like Kozhikode Medical College.

He stated that the government has failed to prioritise critical issues when they arose, saying, "This led to a complete breakdown at Kozhikode Medical College. From a lack of funds to equipment, the medical college is struggling a lot, and doctors are improvising with the equipment they have. They're also having to ask patients to buy their own surgical equipment. There is no intervention from the health department, and even the channels that exist are not proper. These issues are causing delays in healthcare, and doctors are not able to work effectively."

Severe Crisis at Kannur Medical College

The situation is equally concerning at the government-run Kannur Medical College, as the lack of basic facilities and partial functioning of departments is affecting the patients significantly.

The gastroenterology department had four doctors earlier, and it now has only one. The lone doctor also has additional responsibilities such as medical student classes, ward visits, endoscopy, and departmental meetings.

The Outpatient facility (OP) now serves only on Wednesdays, and patients have to arrive a day earlier to take a token. There is no guarantee of getting treated, as there's a limited number of tokens. The gastrosurgery department has been shut for four years owing to the lack of a specialist in the department.

The cardiology department there only handles emergency surgeries, while other patients face waiting times of over two months due to staff and equipment shortages.

The cancer treatment cobalt therapy unit has been non-operational since September 2020 after its radiation machine failed. The expensive machine, worth crores, now lies abandoned.

Health Minister’s Response

Despite these pressing issues, Health Minister Veena George insists that the state's healthcare system is functioning well. "Our health system has improved extensively, to the point that people from all walks of life are now confident about government hospitals. That is why the demand is increasing," said Veena, adding, "Any delays or concerns will be investigated and may be sole instances."

