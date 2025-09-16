Kerala Medical College Mortuary Runs Out Of Space As Unclaimed Bodies Pile Up
A resident medical doctor has written to the concerned District Magistrate saying the mortuary could no longer accommodate more bodies.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 4:28 PM IST
Kozhikode: The mortuary at the Government Medical College in Kerala's Kozhikode is grappling with a severe shortage of space amid an influx of unclaimed bodies. A Resident Medical Doctor at the medical college has written to the District Collector and the District Police Chief, urging immediate action to address the growing number of unclaimed bodies.
In his letter, the RMO, Danish warned that the mortuary has reached its full capacity and can no longer accommodate more bodies.
According to medical college sources, the mortuary is currently holding 15 bodies that have been unclaimed for over two months. While the facility has two cold-room units with a combined capacity for 36 bodies, one unit is undergoing repairs due to a motor malfunction, leaving a functional capacity of just 18. With an average of 12 bodies arriving daily for post-mortem, the limited space is causing severe overcrowding, forcing staff to temporarily store bodies in the unit under renovation.
Panchayat Intervention Highlights the Crisis
It is understood that the issue gained public attention when P.P. Naushir, the President of Chelanur Panchayat, took the initiative to perform the last rites for a man named Bharathan whose body had been lying unclaimed. Bharathan, who had been estranged from his family, lived on the streets before being moved to the Udayam Home care facility. He passed away while receiving treatment at the Medical College Hospital, but his relatives refused to claim the body.
"We were informed by Udayam Home that no one had come forward to claim the body," Naushir told ETV Bharat. "After contacting the family and receiving their refusal, we informed the Chevarur police. Following their No Objection Certificate (NOC), we took charge of the body."
The local panchayat, with the help of a free ambulance service and volunteers, organized the cremation at the West Hill crematorium. Naushir called on other local government bodies and corporations to take on a similar responsibility.
Unclaimed Bodies: A Complex Legal Process
The issue is compounded by the complex legal procedures required to claim an unclaimed or unidentified body from a government mortuary. To do so, individuals or organizations must first obtain a police NOC from the local station. The application must clearly state the reason for claiming the body and the details of the intended cremation or burial.
Once the NOC is secured, the mortuary authorities verify the document along with the claimant’s ID and any other relevant identification documents before releasing the body. A death certificate must then be obtained from the local self-government body, a process that requires the post-mortem report, police inquest report, and other necessary documents.
According to anatomical regulations, an unclaimed body must be given a dignified burial or cremation within 72 hours. However, delays in obtaining the necessary police NOC are a primary reason why many bodies remain in limbo for extended periods. As per the law, the responsibility for unclaimed bodies ultimately falls on the local government bodies and the police in the absence of relatives.
Read More: