Kerala Medical College Mortuary Runs Out Of Space As Unclaimed Bodies Pile Up

Kozhikode: The mortuary at the Government Medical College in Kerala's Kozhikode is grappling with a severe shortage of space amid an influx of unclaimed bodies. A Resident Medical Doctor at the medical college has written to the District Collector and the District Police Chief, urging immediate action to address the growing number of unclaimed bodies.

In his letter, the RMO, Danish warned that the mortuary has reached its full capacity and can no longer accommodate more bodies.

A view of the mortuary at the Kozhikode Medical College in Kerala (ETV Bharat)

According to medical college sources, the mortuary is currently holding 15 bodies that have been unclaimed for over two months. While the facility has two cold-room units with a combined capacity for 36 bodies, one unit is undergoing repairs due to a motor malfunction, leaving a functional capacity of just 18. With an average of 12 bodies arriving daily for post-mortem, the limited space is causing severe overcrowding, forcing staff to temporarily store bodies in the unit under renovation.

Panchayat Intervention Highlights the Crisis

It is understood that the issue gained public attention when P.P. Naushir, the President of Chelanur Panchayat, took the initiative to perform the last rites for a man named Bharathan whose body had been lying unclaimed. Bharathan, who had been estranged from his family, lived on the streets before being moved to the Udayam Home care facility. He passed away while receiving treatment at the Medical College Hospital, but his relatives refused to claim the body.