Kerala Mass Murder Accused Arrested From Hospital

Thiruvananthapuram: The accused in the Venjaramoodu mass murder case, Afan, was arrested from the hospital where he was admitted after he surrendered to police on Thursday.

Afan, (23), who had surrendered before Venjaramoodu police, near the state capital, had confessed that he had killed six people, in three different locations, on February 24. According to police, those murdered included Afan's 13-year-old brother, his grandmother, Salma Beevi, in her 80s, and a young woman whom he claimed to be his lover and both her parents. The statement of Afan’s mother, Shemi, who is undergoing treatment, will be recorded soon.

Pangode police arrested Afan from the hospital where he was undergoing treatment after he had ingested a poisonous substance. The doctors informed the investigating team that Afan's health condition is stable following which he was arrested. The hospital authorities said two tests were conducted to verify presence of poison in Afan's body with the second confirming a slight trace of toxins. Afan's hair, blood and urine samples were collected to check for drug use. The bloodstains found on Afan's foot when he was admitted to the hospital was also collected for examination. The medical board assessing Affan's condition includes mental health experts. The board will decide when Afan can be discharged following which he will be presented in court, said Venjaramoodu police.

The police are conducting a comprehensive investigation into the information provided by the accused during preliminary questioning. In his statement, Afan mentioned financial obligations and the police have gathered information about those to whom the family owes money. Additionally, the statement of Afan's mother, Shemi, who is undergoing treatment at a private medical college, will soon be recorded. Doctors have informed the police that Shemi's health is stable and she is able to speak. Her statement is expected to be crucial in resolving the ambiguities surrounding the murder.