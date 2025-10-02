Kerala Marks Vijayadashami By Initiating Children Into Learning Through Vidyarambham
The ceremony was held at various temples and institutions in the state
Published : October 2, 2025 at 6:11 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Thousands of children across Kerala took their first steps into the world of alphabets through the traditional Vidyarambham (initiation into learning) ceremony. This ceremony coincides with the Vijayadashami, which marks the conclusion of Navaratri celebrations.
Across Kerala, children from the wee hours wrote the auspicious words 'Hari Shree' as part of the ceremony conducted at temples and cultural centres.
Vidyarambham is the traditional ceremony of introducing children to the world of letters on Vijayadashami, which is considered highly auspicious. Though predominantly a Hindu tradition, people from other faiths in Kerala also took part in it on Thursday. The ritual typically begins with prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Saraswati. Children are made to write 'Om Hari Shree Ganapathaye Namah' with their fingers in rice grains and sometimes also on the tongue with a golden ring.
Apart from the children, professionals, artists, musicians, and cultural practitioners also begin or renew their work on this day by offering prayers with their instruments or tools, symbolising a fresh start.
This ceremony was held at renowned centres like Panachikkadu Dakshina Mookambika Temple in Kottayam, Paravur Dakshina Mookambika, Kollur Mookambika Temple, Chottanikkara Temple in Ernakulam and Thunchan Smarakam in Malappuram. The major temples witnessed heavy crowds of devotees who came to initiate their children into learning.
Sitting on the laps of their Gurus, the children wrote their first letters in rice grains spread on a plate. Apart from the temples, Vidyarambham was conducted in various educational institutions, media organisations and cultural centres.
At the famed Panachikkadu Dakshina Mookambika Temple, the ceremony began at 4 AM after the morning puja. Sacred texts placed at the altar of Saraswati, the Goddess of learning, were ceremonially taken back by the priests, following which the children were initiated into learning at the Vidyamandapam.
Hundreds of children participated while writing 'Hari Shree' with their fingers in rice. The parents queued up with their children from dawn, and more than 50 Gurus guided the ritual. The children also had sandal paste applied on their foreheads, and some wrote on their tongues with a golden ring as part of the tradition. Arrangements were made for smooth crowd management, and the rituals continued till evening.
At the famous Thiruvullakkavu Sri Dharma Sastha Temple in Thrissur, large crowds were witnessed from early morning. The initiation began at 4 AM and continued till 6 PM. Led by TV Sreedharan Variar, around 60 acharyas conducted the rituals. The day also saw various cultural performances, including kaikottikali in the morning and thayambaka and kavadiyattam by several local groups in the evening.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his Vijayadashami message on social media, wished all the children who entered the world of knowledge saying, "We must strive to provide future generations with better opportunities to study and grow. The interventions made by the LDF government in education are based on this vision. With knowledge and skills, we shall continue building a progressive New Kerala."
Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty also conducted Vidyarambham at his residence, where many children, including nine from the Child Welfare Committee, wrote their first words — Amma (mother), Sneham (love), Nanma (goodness), and Neethi (justice). The Minister distributed sweets and conveyed his wishes to the children.
Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan too initiated children into learning at his residence ‘Devaragam’ in Paravur and extended greetings to all.
