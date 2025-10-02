ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Marks Vijayadashami By Initiating Children Into Learning Through Vidyarambham

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : October 2, 2025 at 6:11 PM IST 3 Min Read

Thiruvananthapuram: Thousands of children across Kerala took their first steps into the world of alphabets through the traditional Vidyarambham (initiation into learning) ceremony. This ceremony coincides with the Vijayadashami, which marks the conclusion of Navaratri celebrations. Across Kerala, children from the wee hours wrote the auspicious words 'Hari Shree' as part of the ceremony conducted at temples and cultural centres. Vidyarambham is the traditional ceremony of introducing children to the world of letters on Vijayadashami, which is considered highly auspicious. Though predominantly a Hindu tradition, people from other faiths in Kerala also took part in it on Thursday. The ritual typically begins with prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Saraswati. Children are made to write 'Om Hari Shree Ganapathaye Namah' with their fingers in rice grains and sometimes also on the tongue with a golden ring. Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty teaching a child to write an alphabet (ETV Bharat) Apart from the children, professionals, artists, musicians, and cultural practitioners also begin or renew their work on this day by offering prayers with their instruments or tools, symbolising a fresh start. This ceremony was held at renowned centres like Panachikkadu Dakshina Mookambika Temple in Kottayam, Paravur Dakshina Mookambika, Kollur Mookambika Temple, Chottanikkara Temple in Ernakulam and Thunchan Smarakam in Malappuram. The major temples witnessed heavy crowds of devotees who came to initiate their children into learning.