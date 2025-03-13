Kerala Man's Palm Amputated After Fish Bite Causes Rare Infection; Doctor Explains Life-Threatening Condition

Kannur: A Kerala man's life took a shocking turn as he had his right palm amputated due to a severe bacterial infection caused by a fish bite.

38-year-old Rajeesh, a dairy farmer from Madapeedika in Thalassery city of Kannur district, was bitten by a fish known locally as 'Kadu' on February 10 when he was cleaning a small pond in his vegetable farm. It was a small cut on his fingertip, but Rajeesh had no idea it would soon turn life-threatening.

As he suffered from pain throughout the day, Rajeesh decided to see a doctor the next day at the nearby Palloor Government Hospital. While he was provided with initial treatment here, the pain did not subside. Instead, Rajeesh developed blisters on his finger and palm.

Concerned, he rushed to the Government General Hospital in Mahe. However, there as well, doctors were unable to determine the exact cause of the infection.

Rajeesh was eventually admitted to Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode, where, after detailed medical tests, doctors diagnosed him with gas gangrene, a very rare condition.

Also known as clostridial myonecrosis, gas gangrene is a severe and life-threatening bacterial infection that destroys tissue and produces gas within it. The bacterium Clostridium perfringens, which is found in muddy and sandy water, had entered Rajeesh's body, causing the condition.

Initially, doctors amputated two of his fingers, but as his condition did not improve, they had to amputate his entire palm to stop the spreading of the infection.

Doctors said the infection had spread to his palm, leaving amputation as the only option to prevent further complications, including possible brain damage.

“I sought treatment at the Kodiyeri primary health centre, where I was administered a tetanus injection. However, as the wound worsened, I got admitted to a hospital in Mahe and later to a private hospital in Kozhikode,” Rajeesh said.

Rajeesh is one of only two people in Kerala to have ever been diagnosed with this disease. This is an infection that occurs in only one in a million people. Meanwhile, the Health authorities advised caution as the bacteria responsible for gas gangrene thrive in muddy water.

Doctor explains the rare infection

Dr K S Krishnakumar, Senior Consultant at Baby Memorial Hospital, Kozhikode, and Kannur units, told ETV Bharat that the need for amputation of the palm was due to the entry of the bacterium clostridium into the body.

"This bacterium can be present in any unhygienic environment. While it’s not necessarily harmful when it contacts the body through exposure to mud or other contaminants, it becomes dangerous when it enters the body through deep wounds. It thrives in areas without oxygen, where it quickly begins to feed on cells. As a result, the affected area begins to decay. This condition is referred to as gas-gangrene," the doctor said.

He said the wound caused by the fish's spine likely allowed the bacteria to enter Rajeesh's body. "Fish venom can cause various allergic reactions, but the cause of the decaying of Rajeesh's palm was the bacterium. Clostridia can be deadly if it spreads to the chest or brain. To prevent its spread, the palm had to be amputated at the affected area to save his life," Dr Krishnakumar said.

He emphasized that when a wound occurs in an unhygienic environment, the first step is to clean the wound thoroughly. "By cleaning the wound in such a way that it is exposed to oxygen, the bacteria will not survive. It is essential to seek medical help as soon as possible," he said. The doctor also clarified that Clostridia bacteria cannot be transmitted from one person to another.