Kerala Man 'Wrongfully' Imprisoned For 35 Days In Delhi's Tihar Jail

The case will be reviewed on January 10 and the victim’s team is determined to clear his name and seek compensation.

Kerala man jailed wrongfully
Shamim is hopeful that the court will exonerate him during the next hearing on January 10. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Idukki: A man from Kerala was "wrongfully" imprisoned for 35 days in Tihar Jail, Delhi after being accused of a crime he did not commit.

Nedumkandam resident, Shamim's ordeal began on November 22 when Delhi Police arrested him on charges of extortion and blackmail.

It is understood that Shamim was accused of demanding Rs 30 lakh from a Delhi-based woman and threatening to circulate obscene video content on social media. However, the investigating officer has now applied to a Delhi court, seeking to acquit Shamim, asserting that there is no evidence linking him to the crime, sources said.

Reportedly, the obscene video was filmed and shared by the woman's boyfriend. Delhi Police had also arrested Manav Vihari, allegedly the woman's boyfriend, in connection with the case.

The charges against Shamim included allegedly using a foreign phone number to blackmail the woman via WhatsApp. Shamim, originally from Chennai, has lived in Nedumkandam, a place in Kerala’s Idukki district, for six years. The extortion messages were traced to an IP address linked to a used mobile phone Shamim had purchased locally.

Despite these accusations, Shamim denied any involvement, and a forensic examination of the phone found no evidence linking him to the crime. Additionally, there was no prior connection between Shamim, the woman, or the first accused established.

His legal team, led by advocates Biju P. Raman and John Thomas Arakkal, is confident that the truth will prevail and that Shamim will be cleared of all charges. The team is determined to clear his name and seek compensation for the immense suffering he has endured.

Shamim, who insists that he was wrongfully imprisoned and mentally tortured, is hopeful that the court will exonerate him during the next hearing on January 10. Meanwhile, police are still investigating the identity of the person who used the IP address of Shamim's phone to send threatening messages.

SHAMIM TIHAR JAILTIHAR JAILKERALA MAN WRONGFULLY JAILEDWRONGFULLY JAILED FOR 35 DAYSKERALITE JAILED IN DELHI

