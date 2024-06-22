Kerala Man Sentenced to 104 Years Of Imprisonment For Sexually Abusing Minor Daughter

Manjeri (Kerala): A court in Kerala's Manjeri town has sentenced a 41-year-old man to 104 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing his minor daughter for seven years.

The Manjeri Fast Track Special Court (Two) has ordered the accused father to remain behind bars for his entire life and slapped him with a fine of Rs 1 lakh. Following the verdict, the accused has been sent to Tavanur Central Jail.

During the trial, the court had denied him bail after police said he could influence the complainant. The accused, a resident of Areekode, has been accused of sexually exploiting his 17-year-old daughter for the last seven years. The crime used to be committed at the house where he lived with his wife and two children.

The girl, born in 2006, was sexually abused from the age of 10 till March 22, 2023. The accused had also threatened to harm her if she revealed it to anyone.

The matter came to light after she was taken to the nearby Areekode Hospital when her health condition deteriorated. When the hospital authorities found that the minor girl was pregnant, she was referred to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The pregnancy was aborted as per the doctor's advice. After which, Areekode Police registered a case against her father on the basis of the girl's complaint. Arikkode police inspector M Abbas Ali, sub-inspector M Kabir, and assistant sub-inspector K Swayamprabha arrested the accused on April 8, 2023, and filed a chargesheet following investigation.

The accused was booked under various sections of the POCSO Act and IPC. Under sections 5(m) and 5(n) of POSCO Act, the man was sentenced for 25 years each. He has been sentenced to six years each under Sections 9(m) and 9(n)

Under section 5(1) of POCSO Act and 376 (3) of IPC, he has been sentenced 20 years each. This apart, he has also been sentenced for two years under section 506 of IPC and three years under Juvenile Justice Act for threatening the survivor.

During the trial, a total of 22 witnesses and 24 documents were examined by the court. While pronouncing the order, the court has specified that the accused will be imprisoned till the end of his life.

