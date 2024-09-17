ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Man Hospitalised With Monkeypox Symptoms In Malappuram, Sample Sent For Testing

Malappuram (Kerala): A 38-year-old man, who recently returned from abroad, has been admitted to a hospital in Kerala's Malappuram district with symptoms of monkeypox (Mpox) infection, officials said on Tuesday.

The man, hailing from from Edavanna, is presently undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital in Mancheri. He returned from Dubai recently and was placed under observation after he fell sick and developed skin rashes similar to chickenpox.

On arrival at the hospital's dermatology department on Monday morning, the patient was promptly examined by a specialist. His swab sample has been sent to the Kozhikode Medical College Virology Lab for further analysis.

This case marks the first instance in Kerala where a patient exhibiting symptoms of monkeypox has been placed under observation, following confirmation of the virus in the country. Health authorities are closely monitoring the situation as they await test results and continue to ensure appropriate measures.

The incident has been reported at a time when the state government has set up containment zones in the district following the death of a patient suffering from Nipah virus infection.