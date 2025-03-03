Kerala Man Hacks Wife, Friend To Death Over Sending Kiss Emoji On Phone, Arrested

Pathanamthitta: A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his wife, Vaishnavi, and neighbour, Vishnu, to death in Kerala's Kalanjoor village, police officials said.
The incident took place in Kalanjoor village, Pathanamthitta district, on Sunday night, they added. Soon after receiving the information, the Koodal police headed to the spot and arrested the accused Baiju.
According to officials, Baiju noticed a message Vishnu had sent to Vaishnavi on the cell phone with a kissing emoji, which triggered his anger. When Baiju tried to interrogate her on the matter, Vaishnavi ran away from home and sought shelter at Vishnu's house, officials added.
It is suspected that, due to fear, she did not want to come out. Enraged by this, Baiju dragged his wife into the yard and slashed her with a machete. At that time, Vishnu also went out into the yard and tried to stop Baiju. Vishnu was also slashed simultaneously by Baiju, police officials added.
The locals confirmed that both of them were seriously injured and were taken to the hospital immediately but died on the way. They further said that after the incident, Baiju had taken a bath and changed his clothes. Subsequently, he called his friend and informed him about the murders.
It is learned that Vaishnavi and Baiju had fallen in love and tied the knot ten years ago and have two sons, aged ten and five. Vishnu, a neighbour, is unmarried and used to live with his mother. Vishnu and Baiju used to work at the same place.
Further investigation is underway by the Koodal police team.
