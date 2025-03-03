ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Man Hacks Wife, Friend To Death Over Sending Kiss Emoji On Phone, Arrested

Pathanamthitta: A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his wife, Vaishnavi, and neighbour, Vishnu, to death in Kerala's Kalanjoor village, police officials said.

The incident took place in Kalanjoor village, Pathanamthitta district, on Sunday night, they added. Soon after receiving the information, the Koodal police headed to the spot and arrested the accused Baiju.

According to officials, Baiju noticed a message Vishnu had sent to Vaishnavi on the cell phone with a kissing emoji, which triggered his anger. When Baiju tried to interrogate her on the matter, Vaishnavi ran away from home and sought shelter at Vishnu's house, officials added.

It is suspected that, due to fear, she did not want to come out. Enraged by this, Baiju dragged his wife into the yard and slashed her with a machete. At that time, Vishnu also went out into the yard and tried to stop Baiju. Vishnu was also slashed simultaneously by Baiju, police officials added.